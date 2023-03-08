Rihanna sent flowers to senior citizens who replicated her Super Bowl performance

Rihanna sent a gesture of appreciation to a few special fans who recreated her Super Bowl performance on TikTok. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images) Rihanna sent a gesture of appreciation to a few special fans who recreated her Super Bowl performance on TikTok. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5 per cent

The Bank of Canada maintained its policy rate at 4.5 per cent, following eight consecutive rate hikes since March. The pause was signalled by the central bank in January, in order to assess the full impacts its monetary policy is having on the Canadian economy.

Senate showdown ahead? Minister rejects some Bill C-11 amendments

After taking weeks to consider the Senate's changes to the Liberals' contentious online streaming legislation known as Bill C-11, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has confirmed he's rejecting several of the amendments made, prompting a potential legislative showdown.

World marks Women's Day but abuses, inequality still rampant

Millions of people around the world planned to demonstrate, attend conferences and enjoy artistic events Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, an annual observance established to recognize women and to demand equality for half of the planet's population.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social