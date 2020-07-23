Rihanna's new skincare range isn't just for women.

The Grammy award-winner and entrepreneur confirmed on Sunday that her new skincare line, Fenty Skin, is gender-inclusive.

In an Instagram post that shows Rihanna posing with rapper A$AP Rocky, she wrote: "That's right baby...@fentyskin is for my fellas too! No matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin!"

A few hours earlier, the singer posted a one-minute commercial on the social media platform, featuring A$AP Rocky and fellow musician Lil Nas X looking dewy and radiant alongside a plethora of models. The camera zooms in on some of the products in the collection.

The visuals end with the tagline: "The new culture of skincare."

"I've been working on (Fenty Skin) for over 2 years, perfecting formulas and creating packaging that is kind to our planet!! Formulas that work, and work well with makeup!!!" the 32-year-old star explained in another post.

She added: "Everything starts with the foundation that is your skin and we all know how obsessed I am with beautiful, healthy skin- so whether you want to wear makeup, or no makeup at all, there's always glowing skin underneath."

Fenty Skin is set for release July 31.

In 2017, Rihanna launched her cosmetic line, Fenty Beauty -- from the singer's full name, Robyn Rihanna Fenty -- with a foundation in 40 shades and 10 highlighters.

At the time, she said her intention was to celebrate diversity by creating a product "for women of all shades, personalities, attitudes, cultures, and races."

The much-lauded brand has since expanded to include lingerie business Savage x Fenty, as well as Fenty, a luxury fashion brand created with LVMH, the conglomerate that's also home to Dior, Louis Vuitton and Fendi, among many others.