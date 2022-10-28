Rihanna makes music comeback after six years with new song 'Lift Me Up'

Rihanna arrives at the world premiere of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, on Oct. 26, 2022. (Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP) Rihanna arrives at the world premiere of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, on Oct. 26, 2022. (Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social