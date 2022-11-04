Rihanna faces backlash for casting Johnny Depp in new Savage X Fenty show

Rihanna in Hollywood, California, on Oct. 26, 2022. (Source: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images via CNN) Rihanna in Hollywood, California, on Oct. 26, 2022. (Source: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images via CNN)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social