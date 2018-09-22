

Relaxnews





The singer has been appointed to a new government position in her native country, Barbados. She is now Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, the Barbados government announced on Friday, September 21.

Rihanna will be responsible for "promoting education, tourism and investment for the island," said the official statement, which referrered to the singer as Ambassador Fenty.

Born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in the Caribbean island country, RiRi has been one of Barbados's cultural ambassadors since 2008.

Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said her government was honored to confer the honor on the singer. "Rihanna has a deep love for this country and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education."

Rihanna said in a statement that she "couldn't be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country."

"Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I'm ready and excited to take on the responsibility," she added. "I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to reimagine Barbados."