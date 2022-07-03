Ricky Martin denies restraining order allegations

Ricky Martin denies restraining order allegations

Ricky Martin attends the MoMA Film Benefit presented by CHANEL honouring Penelope Cruz at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Ricky Martin attends the MoMA Film Benefit presented by CHANEL honouring Penelope Cruz at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social