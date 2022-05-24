Ricky Gervais' Netflix special blasted as 'anti-trans rants'
Following in Dave Chappelle's footsteps, Ricky Gervais ridicules transgender women in his new Netflix comedy special. As with Chappelle, the British stand-up quickly drew backlash for what a LGBTQ2S+ advocacy group called “anti-trans rants.”
In “SuperNature,” released Tuesday on the streaming service, Gervais jokes about “old-fashioned women. They're the ones with wombs.”
He then imagines a conversation with such a woman who objects to sharing a restroom with a trans woman. “They are ladies, look at their pronouns. What about this person isn't a lady?” Gervais said, supplying the response: “Well, his penis.”
In the hourlong special, Gervais defended his remarks as equal-opportunity humor and not a reflection of his views on trans or other rights. But transgender and LGBTQ2S+ defenders fired back, with GLAAD asserting that the special violates a Netflix policy against content designed to incite hate or violence.
“We watched the Ricky Gervais `comedy' special on Netflix so you don't have to,” the media watchdog group said. “It's full of graphic, dangerous, anti-trans rants masquerading as jokes,” along with anti-gay rhetoric and inaccurate statements on HIV.
”The LGBTQ2S+ community and our allies have made it very clear that so-called comedians who spew hate in place of humor, and the media companies who give them a platform, will be held accountable,“ GLAAD said in a statement.
Alexis Rangel, policy counsel with the National Center for Transgender Equality, said that jokes based on “dehumanizing myths about transgender people” disregard how such falsehoods fuel hatred and anti-trans violence, especially for trans youngsters.
She cited a 2015 organization survey that found 54% of those in kindergarten through 12th grade who were out or perceived as transgender were verbally harassed, 24% were physically attacked and 13% were sexually assaulted.
Such unfunny attempts at humor “give people permission to discriminate, harass and even commit violence,” Rangel said in a statement.
Netflix and a representative for Gervais didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
Last year, Chappelle and Netflix created a furor when his stand-up special, “The Closer,” was accused of anti-trans humor by gay rights groups and some Netflix employees. Ted Sarandos, the streaming giant's CEO, declined to remove the special, citing creative freedom, and Netflix and Chappelle remain in business together.
In an Instagram video last October, Chappelle blamed the media for framing the dispute as him versus the LGBTQ2S+ community, and said the controversy was “about corporate interest and what I can say and what I cannot say.”
Gervais is familiar to audiences as a repeat host of the Golden Globes. He's an Emmy-winner for his role in the comedy “Extras” and as a producer of “The Office,” based on the original British series of the same name that he co-created.
His trans mockery comes early in the “SuperNature” special, in which he also targets Asians and the Holocaust, among others. At a later point, he defends his approach by dismissing the idea that “a joke is a window into a comedian's true soul.”
“That's just not the case. I'll take on any view to make the joke funny. I'll pretend to be right wing, I'll pretend to be left-wing. ... Full disclosure: Of course I support trans rights. I support all human rights. And trans rights are human rights,” he said.
“Live your best life. use your preferred pronouns, be the gender that you feel that you are,” Gervais said - then added another trans-directed punchline.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
15 killed in elementary school shooting; gunman dead: Texas governor
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead.
U.S. senator begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting
Connecticut U.S. Chris Murphy, who came to Congress representing Sandy Hook, begged his colleagues to finally pass legislation that addresses the nation's continuing gun violence problem as the country's latest school shooting unfolded Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.
Language law Bill 96 adopted, promising sweeping changes for Quebec
Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.
RCMP called to Victoria International Airport, flights suspended
Travellers who have a flight planned at Victoria International Airport (YYJ) on Tuesday afternoon are being warned of travel disruptions due to police activity.
Many Ontario residents could be waiting several days for power after storm
Provincial provider Hydro One said Tuesday afternoon that more than 142,000 customers in parts of Ontario were still without power after a devastating weekend storm.
Experts hope 'ring vaccination' will contain monkeypox outbreaks
An infectious disease expert believes monkeypox outbreaks can be contained by using a strategy called 'ring vaccination' – which means vaccinating all the close contacts of an infected person.
Ukraine: 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol's ruins
Workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, as more horrors come to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war.
Canada sending more artillery to Ukraine, 'crucial' to fight against Russia: Anand
Canada is sending an additional 20,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine for the Ukrainian military to use in its ongoing defence against the Russians. This ammunition—155mm calibre, as well as fuses and charge bags—is being donated, but comes at a cost of $98 million, according to the federal government.
Seoul: North Korea launches ballistic missile toward the sea
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea.
Canada
-
Many Ontario residents could be waiting several days for power after storm
Provincial provider Hydro One said Tuesday afternoon that more than 142,000 customers in parts of Ontario were still without power after a devastating weekend storm.
-
Language law Bill 96 adopted, promising sweeping changes for Quebec
Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: Two senior Mounties exempted from cross-examination
Two lawyers are criticizing a decision Tuesday to allow senior RCMP witnesses to avoid cross-examination before the inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
-
Trudeau waffles when asked if Canada exists on stolen land
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Kamloops on Monday as an invited guest of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc as the First Nation marked the first anniversary of the confirmation of 215 unmarked graves on the site of a former residential school.
-
Canada sending more artillery to Ukraine, 'crucial' to fight against Russia: Anand
Canada is sending an additional 20,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine for the Ukrainian military to use in its ongoing defence against the Russians. This ammunition—155mm calibre, as well as fuses and charge bags—is being donated, but comes at a cost of $98 million, according to the federal government.
-
Province bailing out Laurentian University with long-term loan
The Ontario government is providing Laurentian University with a long-term loan as the school works to emerge from insolvency.
World
-
15 killed in elementary school shooting; gunman dead: Texas governor
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead.
-
Satellite images appear to show Russian ships loading up with Ukrainian grain in Crimea
Russia's theft of Ukrainian grain appears to be ramping up as it continues its war on the country, according to new satellite photos of the Crimean port of Sevastopol.
-
Biden: Leaders navigating 'dark hour' after Ukraine invasion
U.S. President Joe Biden told fellow Indo-Pacific leaders assembled for a four-country summit Tuesday that they were navigating 'a dark hour in our shared history' due to Russia's brutal war on Ukraine and he urged the group to make a greater effort to stop Vladimir Putin's aggression.
-
A look at some of the deadliest U.S. school shootings
There have been dozens of shootings and other attacks in U.S. schools and colleges over the years, but until the massacre at Colorado's Columbine High School in 1999, the number of dead tended to be in the single digits. Since then, the number of shootings that included schools have killed 10 or more people has mounted.
-
Iran building collapse kills 11 as mayor and others detained
Rescuers dug through debris Tuesday of a building collapse in southwestern Iran that killed at least 11 people, fearful that many more could still be trapped beneath the rubble as authorities arrested the city's mayor in a widening probe of the disaster.
-
Seoul: North Korea launches ballistic missile toward the sea
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea.
Politics
-
Canada sending more artillery to Ukraine, 'crucial' to fight against Russia: Anand
Canada is sending an additional 20,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine for the Ukrainian military to use in its ongoing defence against the Russians. This ammunition—155mm calibre, as well as fuses and charge bags—is being donated, but comes at a cost of $98 million, according to the federal government.
-
Expectations high for Jean Charest in French-language Conservative leadership debate
A former Conservative leadership candidate says expectations will be high for ex-Quebec premier Jean Charest when he takes the stage in his home province for the party's French-language debate this week.
-
Ottawa to release findings of military sexual misconduct report in 'coming days'
The findings of a highly-anticipated report about how to tackle sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will be made public in the 'coming days,' a spokesperson for Defence Minister Anita Anand says.
Health
-
Moderna testing potential monkeypox vaccines
Moderna Inc is testing potential vaccines against monkeypox in pre-clinical trials as the disease spreads in the United States and Europe.
-
Severity of COVID-19 infection linked to air pollution: Canadian study
An extensive study of thousands of COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals found links between the severity of their infections and the levels of common air pollutants they experience.
-
U.S. birth rates rose slightly in 2021 after a steep drop in the first year of the pandemic, CDC data shows
Early speculation that the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to a baby boom has been turned on its head, with early data showing more of a baby bust -- and worsening rates of some adverse outcomes.
Sci-Tech
-
Hubble identifies unusual wrinkle in expansion rate of the universe
Measuring the expansion rate of the universe was one of the Hubble Space Telescope's main goals when it was launched in 1990. Over the past 30 years, the space observatory has helped scientists discover and refine that accelerating rate -- as well as uncover a mysterious wrinkle that only brand-new physics may solve.
-
Here's what happened during Boeing's 'nail-biting' spacecraft docking
Boeing managed to dock a spacecraft at the International Space Station late last week, but it was not without several minor hangups.
-
World's fastest passenger jet goes supersonic in tests
The race to resume supersonic passenger flights nearly two decades after the retirement of Concorde was offered a glimmer of excitement on Monday when plane manufacturer Bombardier revealed high speed achievements while confirming the launch of its new business jet.
Entertainment
-
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard testifies at sex assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is taking the stand at his sexual assault trial today.
-
Ice T and Coco criticized for having their 6-year-old in a stroller
Ice T and Coco's parenting decisions are theirs to make, but that isn't stopping people from weighing in online.
-
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's second child has arrived
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor and his author wife took to their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday night to share that they had welcomed a baby girl on Saturday.
Business
-
Snap sends shares tumbling with warning on economy and earnings
Snap Inc said the U.S. economy had worsened faster than expected in the last month and the social media company slashed its quarterly forecast, triggering an after-hours sell-off.
-
A new billionaire has been minted nearly every day during the pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has been good for the wallets of the wealthy. Some 573 people have joined the billionaire ranks since 2020, bringing the worldwide total to 2,668, according to an analysis released by Oxfam on Sunday. That means a new billionaire was minted about every 30 hours, on average, so far during the pandemic.
-
Interest in mortgages from credit unions, private lenders up as rates rise: brokers
Canadian mortgage brokers say homebuyers are increasingly considering credit unions and private lenders to secure mortgages as rates rise.
Lifestyle
-
The science behind why smoke seems to follow you around a campfire
Why does smoke seem to follow you around a campfire? B.C. research scientist Kerry Anderson told CTVNews.ca the answer actually boils down to physics.
-
You can get unlimited summer travel for US$9.50 a month in this European country
A whole month of unlimited transport in Germany is just US$9.50 -- that's a great deal at any time, but in a time of fuel price hikes, rocketing car rental rates and a worldwide cost of living crisis, it becomes unbeatable.
-
Princess Diana's 'priceless' wedding tiara exhibited for the first time in decades
This summer, auction house Sotheby's will display some of history's most influential tiaras -- many which have not been seen by the public in decades -- in a new exhibition called 'Power & Image: Royal & Aristocratic Tiaras.'
Sports
-
Calgary Stampeders suspend receiver Brendan Langley following airport brawl
The Calgary Stampeders have suspended receiver Brendan Langley indefinitely following his arrest at an airport in Newark, N.J.
-
Canada's Shapovalov upset by Denmark's Rune in 1st round of French Open
Canada's Denis Shapovalov has been bounced from the French Open.
-
Federal, provincial governments pledge $15M each for 2025 Invictus Games in B.C.
The federal and provincial governments are each committing $15 million in support of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler.
Autos
-
Lawsuit accuses 3 automakers and parts maker in air bag case
A class action lawsuit is accusing three automakers and a parts manufacturer of knowingly selling vehicles containing air bag inflators that are at risk of exploding. Two deaths and at least four injuries have been linked to such explosions.
-
B.C.'s rejected licence plate list includes GAS LOL, BONDVLN, WE VAPE
Some of British Columbia's more creative vehicle owners received bad news over the last two years: you can't put everything on a licence plate.
-
Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars for exploding seat belt parts
Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars in the U.S. because the seat belt pretensioners can explode and injure vehicle occupants. Three injuries have been reported, two in the U.S. and one in Singapore.