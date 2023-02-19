Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Richard Belzer, the longtime stand-up comedian who became one of TV's most indelible detectives as John Munch in "Homicide: Life on the Street" and “Law & Order: SVU,” has died. He was 78.
Belzer died Sunday at his home in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, in southern France, his longtime friend Bill Scheft said. Scheft, a writer who had been working on a documentary about Belzer, said there was no known cause of death, but that Belzer had been dealing with circulatory and respiratory issues. The actor Henry Winkler, Belzer's cousin, tweeted, “Rest in peace Richard.”
For more than two decades and across 10 series — even including appearances on “30 Rock” and “Arrested Development” — Belzer played the wise-cracking, acerbic homicide detective prone to conspiracy theories. Belzer first played Munch on a 1993 episode of “Homicide” and last played him in 2016 on “Law & Order: SVU.”
Belzer never auditioned for the role. After hearing him on “The Howard Stern Show,” executive producer Barry Levinson brought the comedian in to read for the part.
“I would never be a detective. But if I were, that's how I'd be," Belzer once said. "They write to all my paranoia and anti-establishment dissidence and conspiracy theories. So it's been a lot of fun for me. A dream, really.”
From that unlikely beginning, Belzer's Munch would become one of television's longest-running characters and a sunglasses-wearing presence on the small screen for more than two decades. In 2008, Belzer published the novel “I Am Not a Cop!” with Michael Ian Black. He also helped write several books on conspiracy theories, about things like President John F. Kennedy's assassination and Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.
“He made me laugh a billion times,” his longtime friend and fellow stand-up Richard Lewis said Sunday on Twitter.
Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Belzer was drawn to comedy, he said, during an abusive childhood in which his mother would beat him and his older brother, Len. He would do impressions of his childhood idol, Jerry Lewis. “My kitchen was the toughest room I ever worked," Belzer told People magazine in 1993.
After being expelled from Dean Junior College in Massachusetts, Belzer embarked on a life of stand-up in New York in 1972. At Catch a Rising Star, Belzer became a regular performer and an emcee. He made his big-screen debut in Ken Shapiro's 1974 film “The Groove Tube," a TV satire co-starring Chevy Chase, a film that grew out of the comedy group Channel One that Belzer was a part of.
Before “Saturday Night Live" changed the comedy scene in New York, Belzer performed with John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and others on the National Lampoon Radio Hour. In 1975, he became the warm-up comic for the newly launched “SNL." While many cast members quickly became famous, Belzer's roles were mostly smaller cameos. He later said “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels reneged on a promise to work him into the show.
But Belzer became one of the era's top stand-ups. He was known especially for his biting, cynical attitude and his witty, sometime combative banter with the audience. As one of the most influential comedians of the '70s, Belzer was a master of crowd work.
"My style evolved from dealing with drunken people at twelve, one, two in the morning and trying to be like an alchemist and get the lead of their lives and turn it into golden jokes," Belzer told Terry Gross on “Fresh Air.”
Belzer would later write an irreverent self-help book titled “How to Be a Stand-Up Comic” with advice on things like how to to apologize to Frank Sinatra when you made fun of him onstage or how to deal with hecklers. One of his favourite lines was: “I have a microphone. You have a beer. God has a plan and you’re not in on it.”
Belzer often played a stand-up comic in film, including in 1980s' “Fame" and 1983's “Scarface.” He had small roles here and there, including in "Night Shift" in 1982, and “Fletch Lives” in 1989. But Munch would change Belzer's career.
As ”Homicide" co-creator Tom Fontana said, "Munch was the spice in these dishes," Belzer told the AV Club. “Munch was based on a real guy in Baltimore who was a star detective, in a way. He would come onto grisly murder scenes, start doing one-liners, because someone had to break the tension. So Munch served a very important function. Not only was he a dissident who said what was on his mind, he kind of had the gallows humor that’s needed in a homicide squad.”
When “Homicide” wrapped in early 1999, Munch called Dick Wolf to see if the character could join another NBC series, “Law & Order," where Munch had popped up in a few previous episodes. Wolf already had his leads for “Law & Order,” but he wanted Belzer to star in a spinoff. That fall, “Law & Order: SVU” premiered, with Belzer starring alongside Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni in a storyline written as though Munch had transferred from Baltimore to New York.
“Richard Belzer’s Detective John Munch is one of television’s iconic characters," Wolf said in a statement.
“I first worked with Richard on the ‘Law & Order’/‘Homicide’ crossover and loved the character so much," Wolf said. "I wanted to make him one of the original characters on ‘SVU.’ The rest is history. Richard brought humor and joy into all our lives, was the consummate professional and we will all miss him very much.”
Belzer is survived by his third wife, the actress Harlee McBride, whom he married in 1985. For the past 20 years, they lived mostly in France, in homes he purchased partially from the proceeds of a lawsuit with Hulk Hogan. In 1985, Belzer had Hogan as a guest on his cable TV talk show “Hot Properties” to perform a chin-lock on him. Belzer passed out, hit his head and sued Hogan for US$5 million. They settled out of court.
___
This story has been corrected to reflect that Belzer died in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France, not Bozouls, as Scheft originally told The Hollywood Reporter.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fact check: Emergencies Act inquiry commissioner not related to Justin Trudeau
The judge who led the Public Order Emergency Commission into the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Paul Rouleau, is not related to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, despite social media posts alleging a family connection.
The Angel of Orikhiv: Deputy mayor, refusing to evacuate, organizes aid for her Ukrainian town
In one destroyed town in southern Ukraine, a handful of residents remain despite evacuation recommendations, including a deputy mayor nicknamed the 'Angel of Orikhiv.'
Ryan Reynolds designed the shirt for this year's Terry Fox Run and the response has been 'overwhelming'
The Terry Fox Foundation has announced that this year's shirt honouring one of Canada's most inspirational figures was designed by Ryan Reynolds – and the response has been 'overwhelming.'
Jury finds Quebec man guilty in abduction, extortion of N.Y. couple in September 2020
A jury has found a Quebec man guilty of taking part in the kidnapping of a couple in their 70s from Upstate New York in September 2020. James and Sandra Helm of Moira, N.Y. were taken from their home, smuggled into Quebec through the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne and held at a cottage in Magog, Que. for two days before being rescued by a Quebec provincial police tactical unit unharmed on Sept. 29, 2020.
Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews suffering long COVID symptoms
Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews announced Sunday that he is dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Richard Belzer, the longtime stand-up comedian who became one of TV's most indelible detectives as John Munch in 'Homicide: Life on the Street' and 'Law & Order: SVU,' has died. He was 78.
Drink it in: Non-alcoholic brands ramp up production amid surging demand
As Canadians increasingly look to drink less or not at all, non-alcoholic beverage companies are working hard to meet the rising demand and are sometimes struggling to keep up.
Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, in critical condition after brain aneurysm
Tom Sizemore, the 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, is hospitalized in intensive care after suffering a brain aneurysm, Charles Lago, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed to CNN on Sunday morning.
Schneider with the Save: Blue Jays skipper uses Heimlich manoeuvre to help woman
In baseball, it's usually the closer who makes the save. In this case, it was the manager who got the job done. Blue Jays skipper John Schneider recently helped save a woman who was choking at a local restaurant, successfully applying the Heimlich manoeuvre to dislodge a shrimp that was blocking her air flow.
Canada
-
Jury finds Quebec man guilty in abduction, extortion of N.Y. couple in September 2020
A jury has found a Quebec man guilty of taking part in the kidnapping of a couple in their 70s from Upstate New York in September 2020. James and Sandra Helm of Moira, N.Y. were taken from their home, smuggled into Quebec through the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne and held at a cottage in Magog, Que. for two days before being rescued by a Quebec provincial police tactical unit unharmed on Sept. 29, 2020.
-
Federal funding for Black entrepreneurs a 'beacon of hope,' though barriers persist
Launched in September 2020, Canada's Black Entrepreneurship Program is aimed at helping Black business owners overcome barriers they face navigating financial institutions and entrepreneurship in general. But academics and advocates point out the barriers Black people continue to face while interacting with these institutions.
-
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
-
CSIS failed to fully consider human toll when disrupting threats, watchdog says
A new report from the federal spy watchdog says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service failed to adequately consider the potentially serious adverse effects on people and their families when using its powers to disrupt potential threats.
-
Time in Canada to debate whether notwithstanding clause should exist, says Liberal MP
A Liberal MP from Montreal says it is time for the country to debate whether the notwithstanding clause should be on the books.
-
A quarter of Canadians over 45 struggled to access health care in 2020: survey
A quarter of Canadians over 45 experienced challenges accessing health-care services during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to survey results published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) this month.
World
-
The Angel of Orikhiv: Deputy mayor, refusing to evacuate, organizes aid for her Ukrainian town
In one destroyed town in southern Ukraine, a handful of residents remain despite evacuation recommendations, including a deputy mayor nicknamed the 'Angel of Orikhiv.'
-
Fond remembrances for former U.S. president Jimmy Carter after entering hospice
Dozens of well-wishers made the pilgrimage Sunday to The Carter Center in Atlanta, as prayers and memories of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter's legacy were offered up at his small Baptist church in Plains, Georgia, a day after he entered hospice care.
-
Police searching for missing U.K. mom Nicola Bulley find a body
Police searching for missing U.K. mom Nicola Bulley said Sunday they had found a body, recovered from the River Wyre close to where Bulley went missing. The body has not yet been formally identified, but Bulley's family has been informed.
-
North Korea makes fresh threats, U.S. bombers fly after ICBM test
North Korea said Sunday its latest intercontinental ballistic missile test was meant to further bolster its 'fatal' nuclear attack capacity and threatened additional powerful steps over upcoming military drills between the United States and South Korea.
-
U.S. ambassador to the UN says China would cross 'red line' by providing lethal aid to Russia
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said Sunday that China would cross a "red line" if the country decided to provide lethal military aid to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
-
Blinken tours Turkiye's earthquake zone, pledges US$100M in aid
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took a helicopter tour Sunday of one of the provinces worst-affected by the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkiye and northern Syria and pledged a further US$100 million in aid to help the region.
Politics
-
Fact check: Emergencies Act inquiry commissioner not related to Justin Trudeau
The judge who led the Public Order Emergency Commission into the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Paul Rouleau, is not related to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, despite social media posts alleging a family connection.
-
Canada plans for justice ahead of grim anniversary of war in Ukraine
Almost one year ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walked up to a podium in Ottawa, flanked by three of his top ministers, and declared the world had changed overnight. Nearly a year later, minds are turning toward rebuilding what has been lost and finally claiming a sense of justice.
-
'We're talking about nuclear weapons', Kyiv mayor warns as war anniversary approaches
As the war in Ukraine nears the one-year mark, the mayor of Kyiv is highlighting what's at stake, hoping to remind people the threat of nuclear war looms, and his country is fighting to defend not just itself, but every country that shares its democratic values.
Health
-
A quarter of Canadians over 45 struggled to access health care in 2020: survey
A quarter of Canadians over 45 experienced challenges accessing health-care services during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to survey results published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) this month.
-
Quebec fondue cheese recalled across Canada for possible listeria contamination
Canada's food inspection agency has recalled several products by a Quebec fondue cheese company because of possible listeria contamination. The recalled 1001 Fondues products have been sold in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Nova Scotia.
-
Certain breast cancer patients 65 and older may be able to go without radiation therapy, new study suggests
In some older breast cancer patients, skipping radiation therapy after they've had surgery doesn't appear to have a detrimental effect on their overall survival, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
Meta is launching a paid verification service
Meta is testing a subscription service which will allow Instagram and Facebook users to pay to get verified, Mark Zuckerberg announced on Instagram Sunday.
-
The dark side of Bing's new AI chatbot
In the week since Microsoft unveiled its AI-powered Bing chatbot and made it available to test on a limited basis, numerous users have pushed its limits only to have some jarring experiences.
-
Stunning silver wedding dress recovered from 17th century shipwreck
Nearly four centuries since an unidentified Dutch merchant ship carrying a treasure trove of luxury goods sank off the coast of Texel, the largest island in the North Sea, divers finally retrieved the chests and brought them to the surface uncovering a stunning silver wedding dress recovered from the 17th century shipwreck.
Entertainment
-
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Richard Belzer, the longtime stand-up comedian who became one of TV's most indelible detectives as John Munch in 'Homicide: Life on the Street' and 'Law & Order: SVU,' has died. He was 78.
-
Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, in critical condition after brain aneurysm
Tom Sizemore, the 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, is hospitalized in intensive care after suffering a brain aneurysm, Charles Lago, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed to CNN on Sunday morning.
-
'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins 7 BAFTAs, including best film, at U.K. awards
Antiwar German movie 'All Quiet on the Western Front' won seven prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, building the somber drama's momentum as awards season rolls toward its climax at next month's Oscars.
Business
-
Drink it in: Non-alcoholic brands ramp up production amid surging demand
As Canadians increasingly look to drink less or not at all, non-alcoholic beverage companies are working hard to meet the rising demand and are sometimes struggling to keep up.
-
Federal funding for Black entrepreneurs a 'beacon of hope,' though barriers persist
Launched in September 2020, Canada's Black Entrepreneurship Program is aimed at helping Black business owners overcome barriers they face navigating financial institutions and entrepreneurship in general. But academics and advocates point out the barriers Black people continue to face while interacting with these institutions.
-
'We will see more of this,' tech expert says, as Twitter prepares to disable security feature for some users
On Saturday, Twitter users were alerted that the social media app will be disabling a major security feature for those who do not subscribe to Twitter Blue by March 19. But one cybersecurity expert said he thinks this initiative is part of a larger push to change how digital accounts are protected.
Lifestyle
-
FBI records deepen mystery of dig for Civil War-era gold
The court-ordered release of a trove of government photos, videos, maps and other documents involving the FBI's secretive search for Civil War-era gold has a treasure hunter more convinced than ever of a coverup -- and just as determined to prove it.
-
Brazil's Carnival finally reborn in full form after pandemic
Glittery and outrageous costumes are once again being prepared. Samba songs will ring out 'til dawn at Rio de Janeiro's sold-out parade grounds. Hundreds of raucous, roaming parties will flood the streets. And working-class communities will be buoyed, emotionally and economically, by the renewed revelry.
-
'Heartbreaking': Visitor accidentally shatters Jeff Koons 'balloon dog' sculpture at Art Wynwood
The artist Jeff Koons' famous sculptures might look like they're made from balloons -- but the works are actually fragile, as one art fair attendee found out when she knocked over a US$42,000 Koons piece Thursday, causing it to shatter.
Sports
-
Schneider with the Save: Blue Jays skipper uses Heimlich manoeuvre to help woman
In baseball, it's usually the closer who makes the save. In this case, it was the manager who got the job done. Blue Jays skipper John Schneider recently helped save a woman who was choking at a local restaurant, successfully applying the Heimlich manoeuvre to dislodge a shrimp that was blocking her air flow.
-
Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews suffering long COVID symptoms
Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews announced Sunday that he is dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.
-
Maple Leafs acquire O'Reilly, Acciari in three-team trade with Blues, Wild
The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari in a three-team trade, the club announced Friday night.
Autos
-
-
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.
-
Tesla Workers United: Employees fired after launching union push at factory
Several employees at a Tesla factory in New York have been fired a day after launching union organizing efforts, according to Tesla Workers United.