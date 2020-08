Rhode Island issued 176 tax refund cheques this week signed by iconic duo Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse -- instead of the state treasurer and controller.

The misprint was a result of a technical glitch in the Division of Taxation's automated refund check printing system, according to Jade Borgeson, chief of staff for the state's Department of Revenue.

Mickey and Walt's invalid signature lines were accidentally sourced from the Division of Taxation's test print files, Borgeson said. The names of the state treasurer Seth Magaziner and state controller Peter Keenan should have been on the cheques.

The cheques were mailed to taxpayers Monday and were related to various business taxes, including sales tax, corporate and tax credit refunds. A majority of them were corporate tax refunds, Borgeson said.

The cheques have since been voided and cannot be deposited. Corrected cheques will be reissued to affected taxpayers within one week.

"The division is continuing to proactively contact impacted taxpayers to remedy the error, and apologizes for any inconvenience the error may have caused," Borgeson said.

Taxpayers who received a misprinted cheques should contact the Department of Revenue.