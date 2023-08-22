Return of live shows after COVID closures revived performing arts industry: StatCan

A new report from Statistics Canada says the return of live shows and events after pandemic restrictions revived the country's performing arts industry in 2022, with significant revenue and salary growth in specific sectors. (Pexels) A new report from Statistics Canada says the return of live shows and events after pandemic restrictions revived the country's performing arts industry in 2022, with significant revenue and salary growth in specific sectors. (Pexels)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social