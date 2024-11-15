Entertainment

    Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by 'well-organized' fraudsters climbs to 190

    Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates of The Eras Tour on Thursday, November 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates of The Eras Tour on Thursday, November 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
    Taylor Swift fans eager to score a last-minute ticket should be on alert for scams run by "well-organized" fraudsters.

    The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says the number of reports of people being ripped off this year trying to see the artist has now climbed to 190.

    Spokesperson Lisanne Roy Beauchamp says most victims are solicited through compromised accounts of someone they knew.

    Victims believe they are buying the tickets from someone they trust, and are asked to send e-transfers for fake tickets.

    Beauchamp says the use of compromised accounts indicates a higher level of sophistication by the fraudsters.

    Swift kicked off the Canadian leg of her tour on Thursday, and many fans The Canadian Press spoke to are in town without having yet secured tickets.

    If offered tickets online by a friend or colleague, the fraud centre has previously suggested reaching out to the prospective seller on a different platform, for instance by text message or phone call.

    "The use of compromised accounts is concerning since it indicates a higher level of sophistication by the fraudsters," Beauchamp said by email this week. "Moreover, our data shows that e-transfers is the primary payment method."

    With files from Nicole Thompson.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024 

