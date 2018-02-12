Rep: Smashing Pumpkins tried to include bassist in reunion
FILE - In this Saturday, March 26, 2017 file photo, Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins performs at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press
Published Monday, February 12, 2018 10:00PM EST
NEW YORK -- A spokesperson for The Smashing Pumpkins says the band has tried to include ex-bassist D'arcy Wretzky in its upcoming reunion though she claims she has been excluded.
The representative says Monday that band members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin haven't played a show with Wretzky in 18 years, "but it's not for a lack of trying."
The spokesperson says Wretzky has been repeatedly invited to play with the band and been invited to meet with them face to face, but has declined.
Wretzky told the music website BlastEcho that Corgan invited her to join the band again but later rescinded.
The Smashing Pumpkins recently posted a countdown clock on its website to end Thursday