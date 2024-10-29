Renowned French actor says Depardieu's sex assault case underlines a need for change

Bloc Quebecois set to begin talks to topple Liberal government after deadline passes
The Bloc Quebecois is poised to begin talks with other parties to bring down the minority Liberal government, which has not met its deadline to pass two key bills.
Renowned French actor Anouk Grinberg says the sexual assault trial against fellow actor Gerard Depardieu reflects the slow path toward awareness of sex abuse in France, especially in the film industry, after years of silence.
Grinberg, 61, who has appeared in about 30 films, spoke Monday at what was supposed to be the start of Depardieu's trial but which was postponed until March because of concerns over the 75-year-old actor's health.
She has known Depardieu for over three decades, appearing with him in a 1991 film and in the film "The Green Shutters." The trial centers around the alleged sexual assault of two women, a production designer and a director's assistant, on the set of the latter film in 2021.
Depardieu has denied any wrongdoing.
In recent months, Grinberg has decided to speak out on the need for change, joining other French actors who decided to shine a light on the repulsive underside of the country's industry.
"For several years, I witnessed this ... without any reaction, like everyone else," she told The Associated Press. "Because I was overwhelmed by the violence and also because at the time, we didn't think of it as violence."
Yet with the #MeToo movement and more women speaking out, something "has changed" in recent years, she said. "And I've taken the measure of this violence."
Grinberg also said she personally knows actor Charlotte Arnould, who accuses Depardieu of two rapes allegedly committed in August 2018 in a separate case. Depardieu was charged in 2020 with rape and sexual assault in that case, but a magistrate has yet to decide whether to send it to trial.
"What's complicated in cases of sexual violence is that most of the time, women don't move, don't defend themselves. And it's not because they consent, it's because they're just petrified. Something has died inside them, paralyzed by terror, by disgust," Grinberg said.
"That's where we have to educate the society as well as the justice system," she added.
Grinberg described with graphic details Depardieu's obscene comments she said he kept making on "The Green Shutters" film set.
"The society as a whole has really been a great accomplice in these actions, these excesses, these deviances," Grinberg said. "I've been a witness, on movie sets who were entirely silent or sniggering at this verbal violence."
She said many in the cinema world remained silent because they were afraid they would not be able to work anymore if they spoke out against powerful people in the industry.
Depardieu's trial shows that times have changed, especially since the alleged victims did not have high-profile roles. The "little hands" working in the cinema industry "are speaking out and saying enough is enough. Enough is really enough," Grinberg said.
Earlier this year, French actor Judith Godreche called on France's film industry to "face the truth" on sexual violence and physical abuse during the Cesar Awards ceremony, France's version of the Oscars. "We can decide that men accused of rape no longer rule the (French) cinema," Godreche said.
Last year, one of France's top actors, Adele Haenel, announced she was quitting French film industry that she denounced for "complacency toward sexual aggressors."
Haenel, star of the 2019 Cannes entry "Portrait of a Lady on Fire," published an open letter in the Telerama magazine in which she said Cannes and other pillars of the French film industry are "ready to do anything to defend their rapist chiefs."
If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:
If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.
A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found on the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.
Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here.
National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419
24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808
Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010
Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366
Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648
Read about your rights as a victim here.
The Bloc Quebecois is poised to begin talks with other parties to bring down the minority Liberal government, which has not met its deadline to pass two key bills.
The Saskatchewan Party has maintained its hold onto power, battling its way to a fifth consecutive majority government.
A Midland senior has resorted to living in her shed out of desperation
The final count has been completed in B.C.'s nail-biting 2024 election, with incumbent Premier David Eby managing to clinch another victory for the NDP.
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
Longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon was released from prison early Tuesday, after serving a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
With U.S. election day now a week away, Washington political analyst Eric Ham highlights five pertinent issues to watch for as the curtain comes down on this dramatic and spellbinding drama.
With Halloween around the corner, you might be surprised to learn that Canada is home to some very scary places, with towns having names that mention coffins, death and blood.
A new report says that while fewer young Canadians own a home compared with three years ago, a majority of millennials and Gen Z adults still plan to purchase one in the next five years.
Suspended Ottawa lawyer James Bowie has been ordered to pay $235,000 in damages to a former client after he repeatedly suggested she pay for his legal services with oral sex and released personal details about her online after the allegations were reported by CTV News Ottawa.
A Midland senior has resorted to living in her shed out of desperation
A B.C. man who went missing nearly 15 years ago, while facing multiple sexual abuse allegations, has been declared dead by the court – which found he likely died when a fire engulfed the airplane hangar where he was last seen.
A Federal Court hearing got underway Monday to determine whether a group of Black public servants can proceed with a class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination in the federal government.
Marred by several delays, the trial of alleged human traffickers Lauriston and Amber Maloney finally got underway on Monday in a Bradford courtroom, with a woman who worked and lived with the couple testifying.
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
A huge explosion of fireworks injured more than 150 people at a religious festival in a temple in southern India, a report said Tuesday.
When Guatemalan journalist Jose Ruben Zamora returned to his home after more than two years in prison without a conviction, he found it empty. He said it smelled of abandonment after his family fled the country, fearing they would face his same fate.
North Korea said Tuesday its top diplomat is visiting Russia, in another sign of their deepening relations as rival South Korea and western nations say the North has sent thousands of troops to support Russia's war in Ukraine.
Longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon was released from prison early Tuesday, after serving a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
Israeli lawmakers passed two laws on Monday that could threaten the work of the main UN agency providing aid to people in Gaza by barring it from operating on Israeli soil, severing ties with it.
An Israeli strike on a five-storey building where displaced Palestinians were sheltering in the northern Gaza Strip killed at least 60 people early Tuesday, more than half of them women and children, Gaza's Health Ministry said.
RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme is among a slate of top security officials set to meet the House of Commons national security committee, weeks after making explosive allegations against the Indian government.
The Bloc Quebecois is poised to begin talks with other parties to bring down the minority Liberal government, which has not met its deadline to pass two key bills.
A growing number of Liberal caucus members are calling for a secret ballot vote to decide whether Justin Trudeau should step down as party leader.
Transplant experts are seeing a spike in people revoking organ donor registrations, their confidence shaken by reports that organs were nearly retrieved from a Kentucky man mistakenly declared dead.
Ottawa said it will not challenge a Quebec law that allows people to request medical assistance in dying (MAID) in advance.
Canadian doctors are calling for employers and schools not to require sick notes when it comes to short-term minor illnesses.
China said all systems are ready to launch the next crew to its orbiting space station early Wednesday, the latest mission to make the country a major space power. The two men and one woman will replace the astronauts who've lived on the Tiangong space station for the last six months.
An investigation by French newspaper Le Monde found that the highly confidential movements of U.S. President Joe Biden, presidential rivals Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, and other world leaders can be easily tracked online through a fitness app that their bodyguards use.
A British man who used artificial intelligence to create images of child abuse was sent to prison for 18 years on Monday.
Renowned French actor Anouk Grinberg says the sexual assault trial against fellow actor Gerard Depardieu reflects the slow path toward awareness of sex abuse in France, especially in the film industry, after years of silence.
Colin Farrell took time out from his acting schedule on Sunday to complete the Dublin Marathon – while pushing an old friend in a wheelchair.
Adele and Celine Dion were each brought to tears after an emotional interaction during Adele's concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming tops the list of China's richest people, according to the Hurun Research Institute, although many of them have seen their net worth plunge over the past year.
Volkswagen has informed employee representatives that it wants to close at least three plants in Germany, the head of the company's works council said Monday.
Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said on Monday it sued Delta Air Lines in U.S. District Court in Georgia after a faulty software update prompted a global outage in July.
Prince William has opened up about how a powerful childhood experience with his brother and late mother helped shape his work in combatting homelessness.
A sense of urgency has been growing after the role of women emerged as a dominant theme when Catholics from across the globe were canvassed for their views ahead of a meeting of bishops and lay people – a synod – which formally concluded Sunday.
One bar in Tokyo has been trying to reintroduce to locals and visitors alike a taste of doburoku, one of the oldest and most controversial drinks in Japanese history.
The Edmonton Oilers, who gave up three goals on six shots at Nationwide Arena, and trailed the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 after the first period, had more things to worry about than making a comeback on Monday night.
Manchester City midfielder Rodri wins the men's Ballon d'Or award for the world’s best soccer player.
Another day, another chance for the Winnipeg Jets to extend their season opening winning streak.
Volkswagen has informed employee representatives that it wants to close at least three plants in Germany, the head of the company's works council said Monday.
A 17-year-old Ottawa driver was caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.
Based on initial appearances, there are signs indicating the automobile industry is in healthy shape – for now.
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Witches and warlocks have been flocking to New Brunswick waterways this month, as a new Halloween tradition ripples across the province.
New Brunswicker Jillea Godin’s elaborate cosplay pieces attract thousands to her online accounts, as well as requests from celebrities for their own pieces.
A new resident at a Manitoba animal rescue has waddled her way into people's hearts.
Hundreds of people ran to the music of German composer and pianist Beethoven Wednesday night in a unique race in Halifax.
He is a familiar face to residents of a neighbourhood just west of Roncesvalles Avenue.
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
A man who lost his life while trying to rescue people from floodwaters, and a 13-year-old boy who saved his family from a dog attack, are among the Nova Scotians who received a medal for bravery Tuesday.
The final count has been completed in B.C.'s nail-biting 2024 election, with incumbent Premier David Eby managing to clinch another victory for the NDP.
Henrickson was a 17-year-old girl from Squamish who went missing after a house party on Bowen Island, during the then unusually warm summer of 2009.
Mandatory judicial recounts will happen in two B.C. ridings, further prolonging the province’s nail-bitingly close 2024 election and potentially impacting the outcome.
It could soon cost a little more to stay in a Toronto hotel as the city is now considering a temporary hike to its Municipal Accommodation Tax as a way of helping to offset the cost of hosting the FIFA World Cup.
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries late Monday night after a collision in Toronto’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood.
A house fire in Scarborough Tuesday morning left one person with minor injuries.
Nearly a decade after Anthony Heffernan was fatally shot by a police officer inside a northeast Calgary hotel room, his family continues to fight for accountability.
The Alberta government introduced its promised amendment to the provincial Bill of Rights on the first day of the legislature's fall sitting on Monday, a move Premier Danielle Smith said will "strengthen" human rights protections and "ensure our province remains one of the freest societies in the world."
There was a serious crash Monday night involving a Calgary police cruiser and a passenger car on Macleod Trail and 12th Avenue S.E. near Stampede Park.
Police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was stabbed and later died Monday night. One person has been arrested.
The O-Train is only operating on the westbound platform at St. Laurent Station on Tuesday, as crews address “an area of concern” on the south side of the tunnel at the busy light rail transit station in Ottawa’s east end.
The City of Ottawa's Vacant Unit Tax could get tougher, with increasing penalties for properties that remain unoccupied for multiple years.
There's a wave of warm autumn weather in store this week for Montreal, which means trick-or-treaters will likely be treated with record-breaking temperatures on Halloween.
Drivers are being reminded of another complete closure of the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge this weekend.
A 53-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being allegedly attacked by another patient at a Montreal hospital.
The Alberta government introduced its promised amendment to the provincial Bill of Rights on the first day of the legislature's fall sitting on Monday, a move Premier Danielle Smith said will "strengthen" human rights protections and "ensure our province remains one of the freest societies in the world."
Mikael Pyyhtia scored his first NHL goal, and the Columbus Blue Jackets whipped the Edmonton Oilers 6-1 on Monday night for their second straight home win.
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has dismantled one of the ‘most elaborate encampments’ officers have ever seen.
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
The family of a Halifax Walmart employee who was found dead inside an oven in the store is still waiting for answers more than a week after her death.
Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a weekend shooting in Saint John, N.B., has been arrested.
The Pas residents are being asked to lock their doors and be on the lookout for an escaped inmate RCMP consider dangerous.
An assault on a woman at a University of Manitoba dorm room has left students on edge.
A Winnipeg woman is recovering after being run over by her own vehicle during a carjacking this weekend.
The Saskatchewan Party has maintained its hold onto power, battling its way to a fifth consecutive majority government.
Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election was not kind to the Sask Party candidates defending seats in Regina and Saskatoon, with the vast majority being voted out at the time of the call late Monday night.
With multiple polls suggesting a tight race to the finish for Saskatchewan's major political parties – here are the ridings where some extra attention may be required.
What role does ideology play in the sentencing of the man who pleaded guilty to four charges in an attack at the University of Waterloo?
The plan proposes a 1.26 per cent tax increase to fund over 140 city services and introduce an infrastructure renewal levy to maintain city assets.
Organizers hope the event will highlight the growing threat of human trafficking in Ontario’s small towns, where they say youth are increasingly at risk.
The Saskatchewan Party has maintained its hold onto power, battling its way to a fifth consecutive majority government.
RCMP collision analysts are investigating after a school bus crashed southwest of Tisdale on Monday.
This provincial election is shaping up to be a nail biter, with data heading into today’s election showing the two front runners neck and neck.
A Midland senior has resorted to living in her shed out of desperation
Two people were busted in Nipissing First Nation trying to use fake money to buy machinery, Anishinabek Police Service says.
A Sault Ste. Marie woman had a close encounter this weekend with a group of coyotes -- and her small dog just narrowly escaped serious injury.
The fire had emergency responders blocking off eastbound traffic on Byron Baseline Road near Wickerson road.
The first fully furnished tiny home in St. Thomas, Ont. has been unveiled as part of Project Tiny Hope.
South Bruce residents narrowly voted in favour of plans to bury Canada’s most radioactive nuclear waste under their municipality on Monday.
The headliners for the region’s biggest outdoor country music festival are locked in, and once again, the multi-day event has garnered big names.
A Midland senior has resorted to living in her shed out of desperation
Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit has not confirmed the identities of three people found dead inside a home in Huntsville as the community is left reeling.
A multi-vehicle crash caused a road closure on Highway 401 in Essex County.
A woman from Kawartha Lakes has been charged after a vehicle struck a house in Kingsville. Just after 6:30 a.m. on Monday, police responded for a crash on North Talbot Road near Inman Side Road in Ruthven.
After nearly 50 years in silence, Chris MacLean is ready to share his experience of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.
The final count has been completed in B.C.'s nail-biting 2024 election, with incumbent Premier David Eby managing to clinch another victory for the NDP.
Mandatory judicial recounts will happen in two B.C. ridings, further prolonging the province’s nail-bitingly close 2024 election and potentially impacting the outcome.
Mounties are investigating after the remains of at least one person were found following a house fire on Vancouver Island on Monday morning.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Food Banks Canada's annual Hunger Count report shows more Canadians than ever are resorting to food banks.
RCMP say a Medicine Hat man was killed in a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in southeast Alberta on Sunday evening.
A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Lethbridge and more than 900 employees belonging to CUPE Local 70.
Sept. 13 became a lucky day for two women from the remote First Nation community of Kashechewan after winning a big lottery prize.
A Sault Ste. Marie woman had a close encounter this weekend with a group of coyotes -- and her small dog just narrowly escaped serious injury.
A seminar took place Monday in North Bay with law enforcement agencies, traffic experts and other community partners looking to try and end impaired driving.
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.