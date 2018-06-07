Reese Witherspoon confirms 'Legally Blonde 3'
In this March 13, 2018, file photo, actress Reese Witherspoon poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'A Wrinkle In Time' in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 9:49AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 7, 2018 9:51AM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- Reese Witherspoon confirms there will be a "Legally Blonde 3."
The actress on Thursday posted a video on Instagram of her floating in a pool wearing a pink bikini. The caption read: "It's true.... #LegallyBlonde3."
Witherspoon starred as Elle Woods in the 2001 comedy, in which the fashion merchandising student enrolls in Harvard Law School to try to win back her ex-boyfriend.
The movie led to the 2003 sequel "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde."
It’s true... #LegallyBlonde3 pic.twitter.com/i9zBrUpRCp— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) June 7, 2018