TORONTO -- Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman, who appeared on the band’s debut album, has died at the age of 64.

The band confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter Saturday, thanking him for “all times good, bad and in between.”

“We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA,” read the statement.

“He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform.”

The cause of death has yet to be released.

Sherman joined the Chili Peppers in 1983, replacing founding member Hillel Slovak. He co-wrote much of the band’s second album, “Freaky Styley,” before Slovak returned to the band in 1985.

Despite his contributions to the band, Sherman was not included when the Chili Peppers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.​