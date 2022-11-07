Rebel Wilson announces birth of her first child

Rebel Wilson, seen here arriving at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala on Oct. 15 in Los Angeles, has announced she's a mom. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images) Rebel Wilson, seen here arriving at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala on Oct. 15 in Los Angeles, has announced she's a mom. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social