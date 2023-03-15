Reality star's son charged with aggravated assault in Tennessee

This April 2, 2017, photo shows Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife Julie Chrisley at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) This April 2, 2017, photo shows Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife Julie Chrisley at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social