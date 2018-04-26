

The Associated Press





Reaction to Bill Cosby's conviction on charges of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era:

"Cosby is guilty. I'm sorry if you loved a lie. His victims can now exhale. Thank you judge and jury. Thank you society for waking up." -- Rose McGowan, via Twitter

"Unbelievably amazing news!!!!!" -- Mira Sorvino, via Twitter.

"More importantly, I haven't forgotten about the many women you assaulted and silenced with your power. Good riddance!!!" -- Larry Wilmore via Twitter.

"Hallelujah. It's about damn time. #FinallyHimToo And I hope Stormy wins and all the other women break those NDA's so all of these (expletives) fall down." -- Writer Terry McMillan, via Twitter.

"In a fitting end to Sexual Assault Awareness month, Bill Cosby was found guilty today. Thinking of all the women he traumatized over the past 50 years. As a survivor myself, I know that pain never fully goes away. But I hope that his victims finally feel some semblance of peace." -- Padma Lakshmi, via Twitter.

"Bill Cosby going down epic. Finally a conviction. Finally justice." -- Tina Brown, via Twitter.

"The state of America is this -- Even with dozens of accusers we were all afraid Bill Cosby would walk." -- Patricia Arquette, via Twitter.

"#BillCosby guilty & facing spending the rest of his natural life behind bars -- that is IF convictions can withstand certain appeal based on trial judge's allowance of five additional alleged victims testimony to buttress the complaining witness." -- Geraldo Rivera, via Twitter.