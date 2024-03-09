Razzie Awards 2024: ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror movie, Sylvester Stallone, Megan Fox take top ‘prizes’

Dangerous person alert ends in Nova Scotia with arrests, police say
RCMP in Nova Scotia say two suspects are in custody after possible shots fired in Millbrook, N.S.
And the Razzie goes to…
Every year around Oscars time, when the greatest in cinema is celebrated, an alternative awards ceremony is held that singles out the worst (at least, according to them) in movies – the Razzie Awards.
Around since 1981, this 44th edition of the infamous “honours” counted Jason Statham, Vin Diesel and Ana de Armas among the nominees for worst actor and actress.
“Expend4bles,” “Meg 2: The Trench,” “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and the bland “Exorcist: Believer” were up for worst film of 2023.
But in a bad sign for the now-public domain figure Mickey Mouse, the horror film “Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey” took home the Razzie for worst picture, the awards association announced on Saturday.
In the acting categories, Academy Award-winner Jon Voight won worst actor for the film “Mercy,” while Sylvester Stallone snagged worst supporting actor for “Expend4bles.”
“Transformers” star (and poet) Megan Fox had the distinction of winning two Razzies, for worst actress and supporting actress, for “Johnny & Clyde” and “Expend4bles,” respectively.
The “Winnie the Pooh” horror film won four other awards, including worst screen couple for Pooh and Piglet as “Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers (!),” according to the Razzie announcement.
The Razzies – also called the Golden Raspberry Awards – have not come without their fair share of controversy.
Last year, the organization was called out for nominating then-12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong for her starring role in the “Firestarter” remake, prompting an apology.
And in 2010, Sandra Bullock made a point to attend the Razzie ceremony – on the same weekend she would later win an Oscar for “The Blind Side” – to accept her worst actress award for the misbegotten comedy “All About Steve.” She brought a cartload of DVDs of the film in which she costarred with Bradley Cooper and urged Razzie voters to actually watch the movie, arguing it really wasn’t that bad.
(This writer happens to agree with Bullock, which serves as a reminder for everything from the Oscars to the Razzies: like any art form, film is entirely subjective.)
W5 visited Richmound, Sask., to learn more about the self-described 'Queen of Canada,' who controversially moved to the rural village with her followers last year.
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar conceded defeat Saturday as two constitutional amendments he supported that would have broadened the definition of family and removed language about a woman's role in the home were headed toward rejection,
A Vancouver Island woman has successfully pushed for a renewed investigation into her daughter's death, nearly three years after it was deemed an accident.
As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.
Prince Albert RCMP seized more than 60 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition from a home in the Veillardville area Wednesday.
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge says a class-action lawsuit can move forward over alleged privacy breaches against a company that made an app to track users' menstrual and fertility cycles.
You’re having fun playing golf and then a mob of kangaroos suddenly interrupts your round. Golfer Stephen Roche must have thought he’d gone hopping mad when he saw the stream of ‘roos approaching him.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government will cap the annual alcohol excise tax increase on beer, spirits and wine at two per cent for an additional two years.
As Ottawa police continue to investigate the worst mass killing in the city's history, CTV News has learned the primary weapon used in the attack was similar to a hunting knife.
The province's police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a 26-year-old man being pursued by police died and an uninvolved 76-year-old bystander was seriously injured in a gunfire exchange involving police in northeastern Ontario.
Eight children and an adult died after eating sea turtle meat on Pemba Island in the Zanzibar archipelago and 78 other people were hospitalized, authorities said Saturday.
Two Ohio women have been accused of driving the body of a deceased 80-year-old man to a bank to withdraw money from his account before dropping his body off at a hospital.
Sweden has announced it will resume funding the UN agency aiding Palestinians weeks after more than a dozen countries halted hundreds of millions of dollars in support.
Armed men invaded a boarding school in northwestern Nigeria early Saturday and abducted 15 children, police told The Associated Press, about 48 hours after nearly 300 students were taken hostage in the conflict-hit region.
Eleven-year-old Domonic Davis was not far from his mom's Cincinnati, Ohio home when a hail of gunfire sprayed out from a passing car. Nearly two dozen rounds hurtled through the night at a group of children in the blink of an eye.
Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds says he’s been assured by his Canadian counterpart that Canada plans to meet the NATO spending target of two per cent of GDP on defence.
Canada is resuming funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and will help support the airdrop of Canadian-funded supplies into Gaza.
A clinical trial’s encouraging results won U.S. Food and Drug Administration breakthrough therapy status for an LSD formulation to treat generalized anxiety disorder, Mind Medicine Inc. announced Thursday.
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including overheated adapters and hot peppers with undeclared gluten.
Drinking two litres or more per week of artificially sweetened beverages raised the risk of an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation by 20 per cent when compared to people who drank none, a new study found.
Issues with surveillance systems like cameras and doorbells continue to make headlines, stoking security and privacy concerns, reminding people who own smart home gadgets that some devices intended to make homes safer or more convenient continue to pose some serious security risks.
New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez takes on a powerful new opponent in court: Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
A retired DNA scientist for Colorado's state crime laboratory is under investigation over suspicion she manipulated genetic test results in several hundred cases dating back at least 15 years, state officials said on Friday.
A panel featuring the Duchess of Sussex came together on International Women's Day to discuss how women and mothers are portrayed in traditional media and across social media, among other issues.
A new teaser trailer for 'Inside Out 2' features three new animated characters running around in Riley's mind.
Technology that tracks your location at work and the time you're spending in the bathroom. A program that takes random screenshots of your laptop screen. A monitoring system that detects your mood during your shift.
It appears to be a good time to be a food producer in Canada. Forecasts from Agriculture Canada suggest Canadian farm net cash income will reach a new record in 2023.
OpenAI is reinstating CEO Sam Altman to its board of directors and said it has 'full confidence' in his leadership after the conclusion of an outside investigation into the company's turmoil.
With daylight saving time taking place on Sunday, a petition calling on the federal government to permanently end the practice has nearly 75,000 signatures.
Canadians are changing their clocks tonight as much of the country prepares to spring forward for daylight time.
Dave Ritchie, who was the head coach of the B.C. Lions for their iconic '94 Grey Cup victory over the Baltimore Stallions, died Saturday. He was 85.
Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua stopped Francis Ngannou in the second round on Saturday, dominating his matchup with the ex-UFC heavyweight champ.
It was on her third day of running consecutive ultramarathons in Antarctica that Donna Urquhart felt the full force of the continent’s brutal conditions: violent winds, bitter cold and such poor visibility that she couldn’t even see her feet.
An Ontario family said they were shocked to learn that repairing their 2018 van would cost them more than $55,000.
Battery electric vehicles will be, on average, cheaper to produce than a comparable internal combustion engine by 2027 thanks to new manufacturing methods that are lowering production costs, market research firm Gartner said on Thursday.
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.
