Ray Stevenson, of 'Rome' and 'Thor' movies, dies at 58

Ray Stevenson at the Starz 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2016. (Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP) Ray Stevenson at the Starz 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2016. (Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social