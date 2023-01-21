Rapper Young Thug and co-defendant conducted in-court drug transaction, prosecutors say
Grammy-winning rapper Young Thug and a racketeering co-defendant conducted a hand-to-hand drug transaction during a court hearing, prosecutors said in a motion filed in Atlanta.
Fulton County prosecutors say the alleged exchange was captured on courtroom surveillance video Wednesday.
The rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, and Kahlieff Adams are charged withconspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and participation in criminal street gang activity, among other charges.
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News
- Get the CTV News App now for breaking news alerts and all the top stories
According to the motion seeking clarification of the record, Adams "stood up from his chair (...) and walked unattended" to Young Thug and gave him Percocet.
The motion said Young Thug tried to conceal his hand under the table. Sheriff's deputies took the painkiller and searched Adams, who resisted. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after "he appeared to ingest other items of contraband that he held on his person, in an effort to conceal the extent of his crimes within the courtroom."
During the search of Adams, the deputies found Percocet, marijuana, tobacco, and other contraband, "wrapped in plastic and food seasonings to mask the odor of the marijuana," the motion said.
Percocet is the brand name of a drug that mixes oxycodone, which is an opioid, and acetaminophen, which is the generic name for drugs such as Tylenol.
Keith Adams, one of Young Thug's attorneys, told CNN on Friday, "The State is purposely misrepresenting and embellishing Wednesday's events."
He said Young Thug neither requested nor accepted the pill.
"As can be seen in the courtroom video footage, Mr. Williams IMMEDIATELY gave it to the courtroom deputy that was directly in front of him," he wrote in a message.
Adams said an investigation cleared Young Thug of any wrongdoing and the responsible party was charged. He said the prosecutors' allegations were "a blatant fabrication and disappointing."
Teombre Calland, an attorney representing Kahlieff Adams, released a statement via text message to CNN affiliate WSB-TV saying: "On behalf of Mr. Adams, these allegations are simply that: mere statements made by the state in an effort to thwart the lengthiness of the jury selection process."
CNN has reached out to Brian Steel, another Young Thug attorney, and Calland.
Young Thug won a Grammy Award in 2019 for his work with Childish Gambino and Ludwig Göransson on the hit song "This is America."
The rapper was initially indicted in May on charges of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and participation in criminal street gang activity.
A re-indictment filed on August 5 in Fulton County Superior Court accuses him of nine new charges, including participating in criminal street gang activity and violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
He also was indicted on other charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a machine gun.
Jury selection is ongoing.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How will the WHO's decision on COVID emergency declaration affect Canada?
Next week, the WHO will decide if the COVID-19 pandemic is still a global emergency. Public officials say this decision will be important as they urge Canadians to get boosters and to stay vigilant.
Relatives shocked by identification of First World War soldier a century after being reported missing
The family of a man who fought and died in the First World War say they thought they were being scammed at first when they got the call asking for a DNA sample to identify their distant relative.
Legault accuses Trudeau of attacking democracy and the Quebec people
Quebec Premier François Legault accused his federal counterpart Justin Trudeau on Saturday on social networks of "attacking democracy and the entire Quebec people" by wanting to weaken the capacities of the Quebec national assembly.
Dolphins make a splash in New York City's Bronx River
Dolphins are swimming their way back to New York City's Bronx River for the first time in over five years.
Instagram rolls out 'quiet mode' for when users want to focus
Instagram announced a new feature called "quiet mode," which aims to help users focus and set boundaries with friends and followers.
FBI searched Biden home, found documents marked classified
The FBI searched U.S. President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., on Friday and located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes, the president's lawyer said Saturday.
Buckingham Palace reveals details of 3-day celebration to mark King Charles III's coronation
Buckingham Palace on Saturday revealed details of King Charles III's coronation, set to be less extravagant than his mother's ceremony 70 years ago, in a reflection of the cost-of-living crisis many Britons are enduring.
Rapper Young Thug and co-defendant conducted in-court drug transaction, prosecutors say
Grammy-winning rapper Young Thug and a racketeering co-defendant conducted a hand-to-hand drug transaction during a court hearing, prosecutors said in a motion filed in Atlanta.
Ottawa announces $2.8 billion to settle remaining part of B.C. day scholar lawsuit
The federal government has come to a $2.8-billion agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by two British Columbia First Nations related to the collective harms caused by residential schools.
Canada
-
Relatives shocked by identification of First World War soldier a century after being reported missing
The family of a man who fought and died in the First World War say they thought they were being scammed at first when they got the call asking for a DNA sample to identify their distant relative.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador to hold emergency debate about ongoing ambulance strike
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey is calling for an emergency sitting of the legislature to address an ongoing ambulance strike.
-
Nelson, B.C. police officer dies from injuries more than a week after deadly avalanche
The second B.C. police officer caught in an avalanche while skiing in the backcountry near Kaslo earlier this month has died.
-
Trek of a lifetime: Montreal woman sets new record after reaching South Pole on skis
Not only did Montrealer Caroline Cote make it to the South Pole on her own, she did it faster than any woman on skis before her, shattering the previous record by five days.
-
How will the WHO's decision on COVID emergency declaration affect Canada?
Next week, the WHO will decide if the COVID-19 pandemic is still a global emergency. Public officials say this decision will be important as they urge Canadians to get boosters and to stay vigilant.
-
'Homicide in slow motion': Police urged to tackle stalking amid rise of tracking tech
Tracking technology, like AirTags, gives stalkers even more access to already vulnerable women, according to Battered Women's Support Services in Vancouver.
World
-
FBI searched Biden home, found documents marked classified
The FBI searched U.S. President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Del., on Friday and located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes, the president's lawyer said Saturday.
-
Ukraine's Zelenskyy honours those killed in helicopter crash
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an emotional meeting Saturday with the families of those who died in a helicopter crash earlier this week.
-
Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to leave White House soon
White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who has spent more than two years as U.S. President Joe Biden's top aide, is preparing to leave his job in the coming weeks, according to a person familiar with Klain's plans.
-
Greece expanding border wall, calls for EU help on migration
Greece prevented around 260,000 migrants from entering illegally in 2022 and arrested 1,500 traffickers, an official said Saturday.
-
Turkiye condemns Sweden protests, cancels defence ministers' meeting
Turkiye on Saturday cancelled a planned visit by Sweden's defence minister in response to the Nordic country's issuing of permits for anti-Turkish protests. Turkiye's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the scheduled Jan. 27 visit by his Swedish counterpart Pål Jonson would not take place.
-
Buckingham Palace reveals details of 3-day celebration to mark King Charles III's coronation
Buckingham Palace on Saturday revealed details of King Charles III's coronation, set to be less extravagant than his mother's ceremony 70 years ago, in a reflection of the cost-of-living crisis many Britons are enduring.
Politics
-
Federal government, Public Service Alliance of Canada agree to head to mediation
The Treasury Board and the Public Service Alliance of Canada have agreed to mediation in a contract dispute involving 11,000 federal public servants working in technical services.
-
Ottawa announces $2.8 billion to settle remaining part of B.C. day scholar lawsuit
The federal government has come to a $2.8-billion agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by two British Columbia First Nations related to the collective harms caused by residential schools.
-
As health funding deal nears, N.B. premier not expecting feds to offer 'full amount' of provinces' transfer ask
The premier of New Brunswick says it’s “exciting” and “encouraging” the federal government and the provinces are getting closer to a long-term health-care funding deal, but that he's doubtful the premiers will receive the full amount they're asking for.
Health
-
Explainer: Pharmacists address questions over new prescribing powers in Ontario
Since new legislation came into effecton Jan. 1 allowing Ontario pharmacists to prescribe for 13 "minor ailments," some doctors have taken to social media to voice concerns.
-
How will the WHO's decision on COVID emergency declaration affect Canada?
Next week, the WHO will decide if the COVID-19 pandemic is still a global emergency. Public officials say this decision will be important as they urge Canadians to get boosters and to stay vigilant.
-
What you should know about Canada's new alcohol guidelines
Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.
Sci-Tech
-
Instagram rolls out 'quiet mode' for when users want to focus
Instagram announced a new feature called "quiet mode," which aims to help users focus and set boundaries with friends and followers.
-
Don't tell mom: Quebec girl, 6, secretly racks up $2,100 Amazon bill
A Montreal-area mother says she was shocked to learn her clever six-year-old daughter was able to buy more than $2,100 worth of purchases on her Amazon account right under her nose.
-
New emperor penguin colony discovered in Antarctica
Scientists have discovered a new emperor penguin colony in Antarctica using satellite mapping technology from the sky.
Entertainment
-
Rapper Young Thug and co-defendant conducted in-court drug transaction, prosecutors say
Grammy-winning rapper Young Thug and a racketeering co-defendant conducted a hand-to-hand drug transaction during a court hearing, prosecutors said in a motion filed in Atlanta.
-
'Rust' will be completed and still star Alec Baldwin as he faces involuntary manslaughter charges in death of crew member, attorney says
Alec Baldwin, who is set to face involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of a crew member during a "Rust" film rehearsal, will continue starring as the lead role, a production attorney says.
-
Time's Up to halt operations, shift resources to legal fund
Five years later, Time's Up -- the now-embattled anti-harassment organization founded with fanfare during the early days of the #MeToo reckoning against sexual misconduct -- is ceasing operations, at least in its current form.
Business
-
Nearly US$700 million seized from FTX founder Bankman-Fried
U.S. federal prosecutors have seized nearly US$700 million in assets from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in January, largely in the form of Robinhood stock, according to a Friday court filing.
-
Wave of tech layoffs tips power back in favour of employers in sector
Members of Canada's technology industry say another wave of layoffs the sector saw this week is tipping the power dynamic back in favour of employers.
-
Statistics Canada says November saw lowest number of people on EI in 25 years
Statistics Canada says November saw the lowest number of employment insurance beneficiaries on record in 25 years. The federal agency says November marked the lowest number of people receiving EI since comparable data became available in 1997, with the exception of the summer of 2020 when the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit was in place.
Lifestyle
-
Ottawa gardeners are finding ways to bring sustainability to their urban spaces
As food prices continue to climb, more people are also turning their love for gardening into a way to save money.
-
Ontario woman says she was too shocked to tell her mother she'd won $60M Lotto Max jackpot
An Ontario woman said she was left so speechless after learning she had won a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot, she couldn't even tell her mother the good news during their 30-minute drive home.
-
Financial success is the top priority for Gen Z when choosing jobs: survey
Financial success is the top priority for Gen Z when it comes to choosing jobs, according to a new survey by jobs website Indeed.
Sports
-
Rybakina beats Swiatek, Ostapenko tops Gauff in Australia
There will not be a showdown between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff at the Australian Open. Instead, it will be the players who beat them Sunday -- reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko -- who face off for a semifinal berth.
-
New NHL Indigenous hockey cards flying off the shelves at Winnipeg shop
A new collection of hockey cards is celebrating Indigenous NHL players who were never featured on cards during their careers.
-
Brooke Henderson stalls but still leads by three strokes in LPGA season opener
Canadian Brooke Henderson went from complete control of her game for two days to having to scratch out a good score Saturday. The result was a 3-under 69 and a three-shot lead in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
Autos
-
Ford CEO Farley makes professional racing debut at Daytona
Tucked in the back corner of an outpost paddock at Daytona International Speedway stood the chief executive of Ford, leaning against a cart having a casual conversation with the heads of The Wood Brothers Racing team.
-
Obnoxiously loud car? A traffic camera in N.Y.C. might be listening
One of New York City's traffic cameras equipped with sound meters are capable of identifying souped-up cars and motorbikes emitting an illegal amount of street noise. At least 71 drivers have gotten tickets so far for violating noise rules during a yearlong pilot program of the system.
-
New tricks leading to alarming rate of car thefts in Toronto
At least 32 cars have been stolen In Toronto each day so far in 2023, a surprising figure spurring calls for car manufacturers to catch up in a digital arms race with tech-savvy thieves.