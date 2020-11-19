NEW YORK -- A rapper who shot off a flamethrower while standing on an occupied New York City bus has surrendered to police.

Authorities say Dupree G.O.D was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

There was no information on when he would be arraigned. He was in police custody Wednesday night.

The musical artist was filmed earlier this month in an unauthorized stunt that he said was part of a tribute video for the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

The clip gained attention on social media after a police union tweeted it as an example of the city becoming less safe.

As he was taken into police custody, he told reporters, "it was for the art."

The New York Post reported that his attorney Cary London issued a statement saying the stunt was controlled.

New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison disagreed, noting there were people on the bus.