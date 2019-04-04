Rapper Pitbull to perform benefit for injured officer
Pitbull performs in concert at Madison Square Garden in New York, on June 30, 2017. (Photo by Charles Sykes / Invision / AP / THE CANADIAN PRESS / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 12:22PM EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. - Rapper Pitbull will perform a free concert to raise money for an Orlando police officer who was injured in the line of duty.
The concert is planned for June 1 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. Proceeds will benefit Officer Kevin Valencia.
Valencia was shot in the face during a domestic violence call that ended with Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr. killing his four young children before turning the gun on himself.
Valencia has undergone several surgeries and has remained in a coma since the shooting. He was sent to Atlanta for treatment before returning home to Orlando.
In a tweet, the Orlando Police Department asked for the community's support for Valencia and his family.