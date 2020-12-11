Advertisement
Rapper Lil Wayne pleads guilty to federal weapons charge
Published Friday, December 11, 2020 4:11PM EST
Lil Wayne performs on Day 3 of the 2018 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Dover, Del. (Photo by Owen Sweeney / Invision / AP)
ST. PETERSBURG, FLA -- Rapper Lil Wayne has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he possessed a weapon despite being a convicted felon following a 2019 search of a private plane in the Miami area.
The rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, entered the plea Friday during a hearing held remotely before U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams.
Williams set a Jan. 28 sentencing date. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, but it's likely Carter would get less time. He's free on $250,000 bail but had to surrender his passport."Your honour, I plead guilty to the charge," Carter told the judge.