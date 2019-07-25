Rapper Kanye West has applied to trademark the words “Sunday Service” for a new clothing line.

The application was filed by Mascotte Holdings, Inc. on July 19, the same company that previously filed trademarks on the Grammy winner’s behalf, according to the New York Post.

Documents filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office show the wording will be used on clothes including dresses, headwear, shirts and socks.

This trademark application follows West’s performance at the Coachella music festival earlier this year, when he brought his weekly gospel-inspired live music session, dubbed Sunday Service, to California.

There the rapper sold church-themed merchandise including socks with the words “Jesus walks,” a reference to his 2004 hit.

As a fashion designer, West, 42, from Chicago, has previously collaborated with high-profile brands including Adidas, Nike, Louis Vuitton and Fendi.

Page Six of the New York Post also noted that West applied to trademark the name “Half Beast” in April for a range of entertainment products.