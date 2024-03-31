Entertainment

    • Ramy Youssef references Israel-Hamas war in ‘Saturday Night Live’ monologue

    Ramy Youssef made his 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut this weekend. (Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/Getty Images/CNN Newsource) Ramy Youssef made his 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut this weekend. (Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/Getty Images/CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Ramy Youssef made his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut this weekend, and managed to strike a balance between humor and heart in his opening monologue.

    After coming out on stage at Studio 8H in New York City on Saturday night, Youssef said it was “an incredibly spiritual weekend,” mentioning that it’s “the holy month of Ramadan, tomorrow is Easter, and yesterday Beyoncé released a new album.”

    “There’s just so many religions celebrating all at once,” he added jokingly.

    Toward the end of the monologue, the “Ramy” star hit a more heartfelt tone with a joke about how among his friend group, he’s the one that’s often called upon to pray. He then said a friend called him asking him to pray for his dog who is the pawn of a bitter custody feud between the friend and the friend’s ex.

    He then told the story of another friend named Ahmed, who called him asking him to pray for his whole family in Gaza.

    “He goes, ’Ramy, they’re suffering, I don’t know where half of them are. I don’t know what to do. Please, pray for them,’” Youssef said.

    When he went to pray, he continued, his prayers were “complicated,” as the prayer requests from his friends ran quite the gamut. “I’ve got a lot to fit in,” he added.

    “God please, help Ahmed’s family, please stop the suffering, stop the violence. Please free the people of Palestine,” he said.

    He then added, “And please free the hostages, all the hostages. Please.”

    “And while you’re at it, free Mr. Bojangles,” the “Poor Things” actor continued. “He’s a beautiful dog.”

    Travis Scott was the musical guest on Youssef’s episode. “SNL” returns next weekend with cast alum and “Palm Royale” star Kristen Wiig as host.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News