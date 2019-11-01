Rage Against the Machine will once again headline Coachella to close out a reunion tour in 2020, the band announced Friday.

The rock group, which disbanded in 2000, originally reunited at the popular Indio, Calif., festival in 2007 after several years apart.

The Twitter account for the band posted an image on Friday with five dates, including three March shows in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona. The final two dates in Indio coincide with the two weekends announced by Coachella in June for the 21st edition of the festival.

“Yes...it's true...2020...” the band wrote in a video tweet of a concert, adding a fist emoji.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival officials have not announced any performers, but an associate of the band, Wayne Kamemoto, confirmed the news to Forbes music journalist Steve Baltin. "The band's social media is accurate,” he reportedly said.