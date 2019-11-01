Rage Against the Machine will kick off a reunion tour in spring 2020, according to the band’s Instagram account.

The verified Instagram account for the band posted an image on Friday with five dates, including three March shows in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona.

Although the post doesn’t explicitly say the band is performing at Coachella, the final two dates in Indio coincide with the two weekends announced by Coachella in June for the 21st edition of the festival.

If Rage Against the Machine reunited there, it wouldn’t be the first time. The rock group, which disbanded in 2000, originally reunited at the popular Indio, Calif., festival Coachella in 2007 after several years apart.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival officials have not announced any performers, but an associate of the band, Wayne Kamemoto, confirmed the news to Forbes music journalist Steve Baltin. "The band's social media is accurate,” he reportedly said.