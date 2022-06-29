R. Kelly timeline: Shining star to convicted sex trafficker
R. Kelly timeline: Shining star to convicted sex trafficker
R. Kelly's musical accomplishments have been accompanied by a long history of allegations that he sexually abused women and children. Now the R&B singer has been sentenced to spend the next three decades behind bars.
A jury found Kelly guilty in September of sex trafficking charges. While Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, has vehemently denied the allegations, his accusers testified in detail that he subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage.
Kelly still faces a trial in Chicago on charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice.
A timeline of Kelly's life through his rise and fall as a hitmaking R&B artist:
- 1990: R. Kelly's R&B group MGM wins the $100,000 grand prize on the syndicated television talent show, “Big Break,” hosted by Natalie Cole. Because of money disagreements, that is the last time the group performed. Music executive Wayne Williams of Jive Records discovers Kelly singing at a barbecue that summer.
- January 1992: R. Kelly & Public Announcement debuts “Born Into The '90s.” Released a year later, the album goes platinum.
- November 1993: His album “12 Play” is released and eventually sells more than 5 million copies. Hit singles include “Sex Me” and “Bump N' Grind,” which became the longest-running No. 1 R&B song in more than 30 years.
- Aug. 31, 1994: At age 27, R. Kelly marries 15-year-old R&B singer Aaliyah D. Haughton. The couple weds in a secret ceremony arranged by Kelly at a hotel in Chicago. The marriage is annulled months later because of Aaliyah's age.
- September 1994: Aaliyah's debut album, “Age Ain't Nothing But A Number,” which Kelly produced, is certified platinum. (Aaliyah died in a plane crash seven years later, at age 22.)
- November 1996: R. Kelly releases his third album, “R. Kelly.” A month later, he incorporates Rockland Records. His song “I Believe I Can Fly,” from the “Space Jam” soundtrack, peaks at No. 2 on the Billboard pop chart. The same year, he marries 22-year-old Andrea Lee, a dancer from his touring troupe. The couple goes on to have three children: Joanne, Jaya and Robert Jr.
- Feb. 18, 1997: Tiffany Hawkins files a complaint against Kelly alleging intentional sexual battery and sexual harassment while she was a minor.
- January 1998: Hawkins' lawsuit is reportedly settled for $250,000.
- February 1998: Kelly wins three Grammys for “I Believe I Can Fly.”
- November 1998: His album “R.” hit stores. It has since sold 6 million copies.
- November 2000: His album “TP-2.com” debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart.
- August 2001: Tracy Sampson files a lawsuit against Kelly, alleging their sex was illegal under Illinois law because he was in “a position of authority” over her. The case was reportedly settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.
- Feb. 8, 2002: The Chicago Sun-Times reported that it received a videotape allegedly showing Kelly having sex with a minor. The paper reported Chicago police began investigating allegations about Kelly and the same girl three years earlier. At the time, the girl and her parents denies she was having sex with Kelly.
The same day the news breaks, Kelly performs at the opening ceremonies for the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.
- June 5, 2002: Kelly is indicted in Chicago on child pornography charges stemming from the sex tape. He pleads not guilty and is released on $750,000 bail.
- January 2003: Kelly is arrested at a Florida hotel on additional child pornography charges after investigators said they found photos of him having sex with a girl. Charges are later dropped after the judge ruled police didn't have a warrant to search Kelly's house.
- Feb. 18, 2003: Kelly's album “Chocolate Factory” is released, selling 538,000 copies in its first week.
- July 2005: Kelly's seventh solo album, “TP.3 Reloaded,” hits No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart.
- September 2005: Andrea Kelly asks for an order of protection from her husband, accusing the singer of hitting her when she said she wanted a divorce.
- February 2006: R. Kelly's brother, Carey Kelly, says his brother offered him $50,000 and a record deal to say he was the person on the sex video.
- May 29, 2007: Kelly releases his album “Double Up,” which peaks at No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart.
- May 9, 2008: Kelly's child pornography trial begins.
- June 13, 2008: Kelly is acquitted on all counts after less than a full day of deliberations.
- Jan 8, 2009: Kelly and his former wife, Andrea, confirm they divorced after 11 years of marriage.
- July 12, 2011: Crain's Chicago Business reports that a $2.9 million foreclosure is filed by JPMorgan Chase bank against Kelly's suburban Chicago mansion. A spokesman claims the singer is not having financial trouble.
- March 21, 2012: Kelly announced he is reviving his video series, “Trapped in the Closet.” The project begins as five videos for his dramatic cliffhanger songs in 2007, and eventually grows to several dozen musical chapters dealing with a web of sexual deceit. Kelly teams with IFC to premiere the old and new series, and performs the rap opera at events such as a sing-along at Bonnaroo. There was talk of a Broadway show.
- June 15, 2012: The Chicago Sun-Times reports Kelly owes the IRS more than $4.8 million in back taxes.
- June 27, 2012: Kelly publishes his autobiography, “Soulacoaster: The Diary of Me,” focusing on his creative and family life rather than his legal troubles.
- Sept. 29, 2012: Kelly is nominated for two Soul Train Awards, making him the most nominated act ever at the awards show.
- March 18, 2013: Kelly's mansion, once valued at more than $5 million, sells for $950,000 in a foreclosure auction.
- July 17, 2017: BuzzFeed reports on parents' claims that Kelly brainwashed their daughters and was keeping them in an abusive “cult.” One woman says she was with Kelly willingly. Following the BuzzFeed report, activists launched the #MuteRKelly movement, calling for boycotts of his music.
- Feb. 13, 2018: Kelly is evicted from two Atlanta-area homes over more than $31,000 owed in unpaid rent.
- April 30, 2018: Time's Up campaign joins the #MuteRKelly social media campaign and pushes for further investigation into Kelly's behavior. Kelly's camp responds: “We will vigorously resist this attempted public lynching of a black man who has made extraordinary contributions to our culture.”
- May 2018: Spotify cuts R. Kelly's music from its playlists, citing its policy on hate content and hateful conduct. Shortly after, Apple and Pandora also stop promoting his music. Kelly's team pushes back, noting other artists on Spotify had been accused or convicted of crimes.
- May 21, 2018: Faith Rodgers, 20, files a lawsuit accusing R. Kelly of sexual battery, mental and verbal abuse, and knowingly inflicting her with herpes during a yearlong relationship.
- Jan. 3, 2019: Lifetime airs the documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” which revisited old allegations against him and brought new ones into the spotlight. The series followed the BBC's “R Kelly: Sex, Girls & Videotapes,” released the previous year, that alleged the singer was holding women against their will.
- Jan. 9, 2019: Lady Gaga says she will remove duet with Kelly from streaming services.
- Jan. 14, 2019: Faith Rogers says Kelly had written a letter the previous October to one of her lawyers, threatening to reveal embarrassing details of her sexual history if she didn't drop her May 2018 lawsuit accusing him of sexual abuse.
- Jan. 21, 2019: Multiple media outlets reports Kelly and his label, Sony subsidiary RCA Records, part ways. Kelly continues to deny all allegations of sexual misconduct.
- Feb. 6, 2019: Kelly announces by tweet a new tour outside the U.S., saying he'd be going to Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The tweet was later deleted following backlash from Twitter users who urged fans not to buy concert tickets.
- Feb. 14, 2019: Attorney Michael Avenatti says he gave Chicago prosecutors new video evidence of Kelly having sex with an underage girl, and that it is not the same evidence used in Kelly's 2008 trial.
- Feb. 22, 2019: Kelly is arrested and charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.
- Feb. 25, 2019: Kelly's attorney enters not guilty pleas on the singer's behalf. Hours later, Kelly posts bail and is released from jail in Chicago.
- March 6, 2019: CBS airs interview in which Kelly vehemently denied the sexual abuse charges against him. Later, authorities in Cook County take Kelly into custody after he tells a judge he couldn't pay $161,000 in back child support he owed his children's mother.
- May 30, 2019: Kelly is charged with 11 new sex-related counts in Chicago. They involve one of the women who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was underage.
- July 11, 2019: Kelly is indicted by a federal grand jury in Chicago on charges including child pornography, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice. A separate indictment filed in the Eastern District of New York included charges of racketeering, kidnapping, forced labor and the sexual exploitation of a child. He is again arrested in Chicago.
- July 16, 2019: A federal judge orders Kelly held in jail without bond after a prosecutor warned he would pose an extreme danger to young girls if set free.
- Aug. 2, 2019: Kelly pleads not guilty to federal charges accusing him of sexually abusing women and girls who attended his concerts, as his lawyers continue to label the alleged victims disgruntled “groupies.”
- Aug. 5, 2019: Kelly is charged in Minnesota with prostitution and solicitation related to an allegation that he invited a 17-year-old girl to his hotel room in 2001 and paid her $200 to dance naked with him.
- Oct. 2, 2019: Kelly is denied bail in his New York City sex abuse case after a judge agreed with prosecutors that freeing him from jail would create a risk of him fleeing or tampering with witnesses.
- Dec. 5, 2019: Kelly is charged by federal prosecutors with paying a bribe in exchange for a “fraudulent identification document” for an unidentified female a day before he married R&B singer Aaliyah. He later pleads not guilty.
- March 5, 2020: Kelly pleads not guilty in Chicago to an updated federal indictment that included child pornography charges and allegations involving a new accuser, while prosecutors say more charges alleging yet another victim were upcoming.
- Aug. 12, 2020: Federal prosecutors announce charges against three men accused of threatening and intimidating women who have accused R&B singer Kelly of abuse, including one man suspected of setting fire to a vehicle in Florida.
- Aug. 14, 2020: Kelly's manager is arrested in California on charges that he threatened a shooting at a Manhattan theater two years ago, forcing an evacuation and the cancellation of the screening of a documentary addressing allegations that the singer had sexually abused women and girls.
- July 24, 2021: Federal prosecutors in Kelly's sex trafficking case say he had sexual contact with an underage boy in addition to girls, and the government wants jurors in his upcoming trial to hear those claims.
- Aug. 18, 2021: Opening statements begin in Kelly's long-anticipated federal trial arising from years of allegations that he sexually abused women and girls while pursuing fame and fortune.
- Sept. 27, 2021: The jury finds Kelly guilty of sex trafficking and violating the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to take anyone across state lines “for any immoral purpose.”
- Oct. 20, 2021: A judge orders Kelly to stand trial in Chicago on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges.
- Nov. 17, 2021: A man is sentenced to eight years in prison for setting fire to a car in Florida what authorities say was an attempt to intimidate a potential witness in the sex trafficking trial.
- June 8, 2022: Prosecutors say Kelly deserves at least 25 years behind bars for abusing children and women.
- June 29, 2022: Kelly is sentenced to 30 years in prison in the New York case.
- Aug. 15, 2022: Kelly is scheduled to stand trial in Chicago on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Border restrictions to re-enter Canada extended until at least Sept. 30
The federal government announced Wednesday all existing border restrictions to re-enter Canada will remain in place until at least Sept. 30.
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
Fallen R&B superstar R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for using his fame to subject young fans - some just children - to systematic sexual abuse.
LIVE @ 3:30 PDT | 2 officers undergo surgery, third in hospital after deadly Saanich bank shooting
Police in Saanich, B.C., kept an area near a bank evacuated overnight as they continue to investigate a possible explosive device linked to a deadly gunfight with two suspected bank robbers.
NEW | 'What were they waiting for?' Woman inside Saanich bank amid shootout describes 'calm' gunmen
A woman who was trapped inside a bank during a robbery and fatal shootout with police near Victoria on Tuesday says there is one question still plaguing her a day later: Why didn't the gunmen just leave with the money?
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
Mother forced to spend night sleeping on Toronto Pearson floor because of Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids in a nightmare weekend of travel.
Virginia man dies by suicide after toddler left in hot car dies
A toddler accidentally left in a vehicle for hours died Tuesday and police said his father was found dead in an apparent suicide at their Virginia home, police said.
Canada to lead upgraded NATO combat force in Latvia
Canada has signed an agreement to upgrade the NATO battlegroup it leads in Latvia to a brigade, a move that signals a commitment to the military alliance even as the federal Liberals resist calls to boost defence spending to two per cent of GDP.
INVESTIGATION | OPP officer contributed to Toronto's notorious tow truck industry, court hears
A decorated OPP officer became part of the problem of the GTA’s troubled tow truck industry when he played favourites and sent more than half a million dollars in tows to a tow truck company also featured in a reality TV show, according to a Superior Court justice.
Canada
-
NEW
NEW | 'What were they waiting for?' Woman inside Saanich bank amid shootout describes 'calm' gunmen
A woman who was trapped inside a bank during a robbery and fatal shootout with police near Victoria on Tuesday says there is one question still plaguing her a day later: Why didn't the gunmen just leave with the money?
-
Canada's transportation minister slams 'unacceptable' baggage chaos at Toronto Pearson
Canada's transport minister is speaking out about the 'unacceptable issues' that continue to result in significant delays. He says the federal government has done everything in its control to fix the issue.
-
Police identify woman, teen killed at Ottawa home
Anne-Marie Ready, 50, and Jasmine Ready, 15, died from stab wounds following an incident at a home on Anoka Street Monday night, police said Wednesday afternoon.
-
New real estate guidelines pressure owners with a home equity line of credit: survey
A new survey exposes balance sheet vulnerabilities for some Canadian homeowners amidst rising interest rates.
-
Memorial service held for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, killed in N.S. mass shooting
An RCMP officer who was among 22 people killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting was remembered today during a regimental service in Halifax that recalled her brave actions.
-
Mother forced to spend night sleeping on Toronto Pearson floor because of Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids in a nightmare weekend of travel.
World
-
Israeli troops kill Palestinian militant in West Bank raid
Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian militant early Wednesday in the occupied West Bank during clashes that broke out during an arrest raid, Palestinian officials said.
-
After Hindu slain, police in northwest India ban public gatherings, suspend internet
Fearing outbreaks of religious violence, police in the Indian state of Rajasthan banned public gatherings and suspended Internet services a day after two Muslims posted a video claiming responsibility for slaying a Hindu tailor in the city of Udaipur.
-
Slow effort to ID San Antonio migrant dead, toll rises to 53
More than a day after the discovery of a stifling trailer in San Antonio where dozens of migrants died after being abandoned in the sweltering heat, few identities of the victims have been made public, illustrating the challenges authorities face in tracing people who cross borders clandestinely.
-
EU seeks open talks on Northern Ireland, not pre-set U.K. outcome: official
The European Commission is willing to negotiate trading arrangements for Northern Ireland with Britain, but only if talks are constructive and do not resume with an outcome already set by London, a top EU official said on Wednesday.
-
What does the Royal Family mean in 2022? Daniele Hamamdjian reflects on the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
As Queen Elizabeth II marked 70 years on the throne, thousands upon thousands turned out in the streets of central London to mark the Platinum Jubilee festivities, hoping to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty. CTV National News London News Bureau Correspondent reflects on what the monarchy still means in 2022.
-
Florida jury sworn in to determine school shooter's penalty
The jury that will decide whether Nikolas Cruz should get the death penalty for killing 17 people in the 2018 shooting rampage at a Parkland, Florida, high school was finally selected Wednesday, after a painstaking, stop-and-start process that took nearly three months.
Politics
-
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
-
Bill Blair says discussions with RCMP on gun ban, N.S. shooting stayed separate
Former public safety minister Bill Blair says his office worked with the RCMP on the Liberals' gun ban, announced in May 2020, but those conversations had "no nexus" with discussions about the Nova Scotia shooting spree.
-
Canada to lead upgraded NATO combat force in Latvia
Canada has signed an agreement to upgrade the NATO battlegroup it leads in Latvia to a brigade, a move that signals a commitment to the military alliance even as the federal Liberals resist calls to boost defence spending to two per cent of GDP.
Health
-
EU proposes ban on flavoured heated tobacco products
The European Union's executive branch proposed Wednesday a ban on the sale of flavoured heated tobacco products, including some vaping items, as part of its plan to fight cancer.
-
Canadian governments OK settlement with Purdue Pharma over opioid addictions
A proposed $150-million settlement with Purdue Pharma Canada covering all provinces and territories has been reached for the recovery of health-care costs related to the sale and marketing of opioid-based pain medication.
-
Stroke-inducing clots efficiently dissolved by heart attack drug: Canadian researchers
A drug used to treat heart attacks has proven to be an effective treatment for the most common type of stroke, and an even better treatment than the current clinical standard, says a team of Canadian researchers.
Sci-Tech
-
Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion
Instagram is blocking posts that mention abortion from public view, in some cases requiring its users to confirm their age before letting them view posts that offer up information about the procedure.
-
Early human fossils found in cave are a million years older than expected
Fossils of early human ancestors from a South African cave are 3.4 million to 3.6 million years old -- making them a million years older than previously suspected and shaking up the way researchers understand human origins and evolution.
-
Germany returns artifacts taken from 3 African nations
German officials said Monday that numerous priceless artifacts taken from African nations during colonial times will be permanently returned.
Entertainment
-
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
Fallen R&B superstar R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for using his fame to subject young fans - some just children - to systematic sexual abuse.
-
'Hocus Pocus 2': Disney+ drops first trailer
A first look at the Disney+ original movie 'Hocus Pocus 2' is here.
-
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to debut at TIFF
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,' writer-director Rian Johnson's follow-up to his whodunit hit 'Knives Out,' will premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.
Business
-
Top accounting firm fined US$100 million after employees cheated on CPA exams
Ernst & Young has been slapped with a record US$100 million fine from the U.S. government after regulators discovered that the company knew some of its auditors were cheating on exams for several years and did nothing to stop it.
-
S&P/TSX composite falls on fears that rising rates will reduce demand for oil
Energy and technologies helped push Canada's main stock index lower as a shrunken U.S. economy last quarter and aggressive comments from Fed officials had investors worrying about weaker demand and a potential recession.
-
Strong ruble could hurt Russian businesses, official warns
As the ruble strengthens to levels not seen in seven years, Russia's minister of economic development warned Wednesday that the country's businesses could suffer if the trend persists.
Lifestyle
-
'It saves a lot of work': Robot server delivers food, smiles at Chinese restaurant in N.S.
The May Garden Chinese Restaurant in Bedford, N.S., has introduced 'Bella' to its team -- a robot that helps deliver customers' orders to their tables.
-
Rare lightning storm over Vancouver Island captured by photographers
Two northern Vancouver Island photographers captured some stunning images of a passing lightning storm this week.
-
This train service from Toronto will bring you right to NYC
Railroad company Amtrak has announced that its Maple Leaf Train, in conjunction with VIA Rail, is back in business.
Sports
-
Brooks Koepka cites injuries, family for joining Saudi-backed tour
Four months after suggesting those who defected to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series were sellouts, Brooks Koepka explained Tuesday that he simply changed his mind.
-
Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez finishes cancer treatment
The voice of the Toronto Blue Jays has completed his cancer treatment and could head back to the broadcast booth as soon as next month.
-
Wimbledon: Serena Williams loses first singles match in a year
Serena Williams has lost her first singles match in nearly a year, getting beat by 115th-ranked Harmony Tan of France in a third-set tiebreaker at Wimbledon.
Autos
-
Edmunds compares: Audi e-tron GT vs. Mercedes-Benz EQS
The car experts at Edmunds compare and contrast two electric newcomers - 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS and the 2022 Audi e-tron GT- to help you decide which premium battery-powered four-door is right for you.
-
Nissan recalls SUVs for sudden hood opening
Nissan Motor Co is recalling more than 300,000 SUVs in the United States over an issue in which the hood suddenly opens, obstructing the driver's view and increasing the risk of a crash.
-
This train service from Toronto will bring you right to NYC
Railroad company Amtrak has announced that its Maple Leaf Train, in conjunction with VIA Rail, is back in business.