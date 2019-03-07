

R&B star R. Kelly blames his ex-wife for "destroying" his name and says others have stolen from his bank account.

"CBS This Morning" aired the second installment of its interview with the embattled singer Thursday. Kelly is facing sexual abuse charges in Chicago and a judge sent Kelly to jail on Wednesday after he said he couldn't afford to pay $161,000 in back child support.

In the TV interview, Kelly asks: "How can I pay child support if my ex-wife is destroying my name and I can't work?" Kelly shouted and cried about his financial situation and his relationship with his three children.

He says his wife was lying when she alleged he had abused her. Kelly says he has "zero" relationship with his children, but says he knows they love him

Kelly also says other people have rifled his bank account.