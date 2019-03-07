

Tammy Webber and Don Babwin, The Associated Press





CHICAGO -- R. Kelly remains in a Chicago jail as more of his nationally televised interview is set to air.

The R&B singer was taken into custody Wednesday after telling a judge he could not pay $161,000 in back child support. Earlier in the day, "CBS This Morning" aired an interview in which Kelly pleaded with viewers to believe that he'd never had sex with anyone under 17 and never held anyone against her will.

More of the interview is expected to air Thursday.

The interview was his first public defence since being charged with sexually abusing three girls and a woman.

Experts say the TV appearance was risky and could backfire if it gives prosecutors more information to use against him at trial.