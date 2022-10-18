R. Kelly associate seeks legal fees after acquittal

Derrel McDavid, centre, stands with his attorneys Vadim Glozman, right, and Beau Brindley, left, at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago after verdicts were reached in R. Kelly's trial, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) Derrel McDavid, centre, stands with his attorneys Vadim Glozman, right, and Beau Brindley, left, at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago after verdicts were reached in R. Kelly's trial, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 children in Laval, Que.

A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his two children was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social