Quincy Jones’ cause of death revealed

India's 'most wanted terrorist' arrested on gun charges in Canada
One of India's most wanted terrorists has been arrested and charged in connection with a recent alleged shooting in Ontario.
Legendary musician, composer and producer Quincy Jones died from pancreatic cancer, according to his death certificate.
The document, a copy of which was obtained by CNN on Wednesday, listed no other contributing factors to Jones’ death but noted that he had been living with cancer for years.
Jones died on November 3 at the age of 91.
The music icon was laid to rest in a private ceremony earlier this week and a larger memorial is being planned, according to the Associated Press.
Jones, who worked with everyone from Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, died at his home in Bel Air, California, surrounded by his children, siblings and other family members, his publicist told CNN in a statement earlier this month.
CNN has reached out to the family for further comment.
A renowned jazz and pop musician, Jones was also a prolific cross-genre arranger, conductor, record label executive and civil rights advocate.
Days after his death, his daughter Rashida Jones paid tribute to him on social media.
The “Parks and Recreation” actress remembered her father as an icon, a “culture shifter” and a “genius,” writing that these superlatives are “all accurate descriptions of my father but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love.”
CNN’s Lisa Respers France and Alli Rosenbloom contributed to this report.
President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will nominate Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to serve as his attorney general, putting a loyalist in the role of the nation's top prosecutor.
Dave Coulier, an actor and comedian who found fame as Uncle Joey on "Full House," has revealed he has been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a blood cancer.
The Canadian government is aware it's likely in for 'tough conversations' with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's administration, after his border czar said there is 'an extreme national security vulnerability' he intends to tackle at the Canada-U.S. border.
Medical experts agree that walking is an easy way to improve physical and mental health, bolster fitness and prevent disease. While it’s not the only sort of exercise people should do, it’s a great first step toward a healthy life.
Apple announced that a new feature, 'Share Item Location,' will help users locate and recover misplaced items by sharing an AirTag location with third parties including airlines.
The oldest known tablet inscribed with the Ten Commandments from the Old Testament is expected to fetch up to US$2 million when it goes up for auction next month.
Overwhelmed families in Ontario are having to surrender their children to the Children's Aid Society, and according to the society, the residential crisis is part of the problem.
The family of a young Kitchener woman, who died Sunday from a rare bile duct cancer, is promising her quest to get provincial funding for a drug that helped extend her life will continue.
A Montreal man was pricked by a dirty needle while picking up his keys that had fallen in a pile of leaves.
Hamilton’s police chief is looking to set the record straight on several “factual inaccuracies” that he says have been circulating regarding the fatal police-involved shooting of a 43-year-old father of three in the city over the weekend.
Mississauga city council has voted to keep its residential street sports ban in place, meaning hockey and basketball on the road will remain out of bounds.
Members of the RCMP’s federal police say they have arrested three men in B.C. for their alleged role in a “transnational organized crime group” connected to Mexican drug cartels plotting to import cocaine into Canada.
As Windsor, Ont. moves forward with a newly approved 'goose management strategy' focused on non-lethal methods, Michigan has taken a different approach — implementing a policy to euthanize Canada geese that require removal from urban areas.
Republicans have secured their monopoly on power in Donald Trump’s new Washington, retaining their majority in the House of Representatives, CNN projected Wednesday, after picking up seats in California and Arizona and ushering in a dramatic new era of right-wing populist rule.
Protests erupted in Paris on Wednesday against a controversial gala organized by far-right figures in support of Israel. The event, intended to raise funds for the Israeli military, included Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich among its invited guests.
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump made a victor's return to Washington on Wednesday, visiting the White House for a nearly two-hour meeting with President Joe Biden and committing to a straightforward transition of power despite actively working to disrupt the same process four years ago.
A U.S. military judge at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has scheduled hearings in early January for alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two co-defendants to enter guilty pleas in exchange for life sentences despite Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin's effort to scuttle the plea agreements.
Donald Trump's second administration is filling up with some of his most loyal supporters and many of the people landing top jobs have been critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and security at Canada's border.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is travelling to Bermuda today to give a eulogy at the funeral for businessman Peter Green.
At least 104 people have been sickened, with 34 hospitalized, in an outbreak of E. coli food poisoning tied to onions served on McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers, U.S. health officials said Wednesday.
Social media site Bluesky has gained one million new users in the week since the U.S. election, as some X users look for an alternative platform.
Some Calgary residents caught what appeared to be a meteor streaking across the sky early on Wednesday morning.
The offspring of beetles imported from British Columbia are ready to take up the fight against an invasive insect that is killing hemlock trees in Nova Scotia.
Will Taylor Swift bring chaos or do we all need to calm down? It’s a question many Torontonians are asking this week as the city braces for the massive fan base of one of the world’s biggest pop stars.
Via Rail is asking for a judicial review of the reasons why Canadian National Railway Co. has imposed speed restrictions that affect its new passenger trains.
Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency whose mascot is a super-cute dog that muses things like 'much wow,' has been surging in value since Donald Trump won the presidential election last week.
In case you can't get enough of the little pygmy hippo Moo Deng from Thailand, there's now an official song featuring the internet's favourite baby animal — released in four languages for her global fans.
My Little Pony finally made it to the winner's circle.
Four years ago, Phill Hebb started up 'Phil’s Unique Birdhouses' and since then, they’ve made their way all across Canada and into the United States.
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul had to wait an extra four months for his high-profile match with 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.
The Kansas City-area homes of Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were burglarized last month, according to multiple local news outlets citing authorities.
The sexual assault trial involving five former world junior Canadian hockey players is set to get underway in the spring.
When a Tesla crashed on Lakeshore Boulevard in Toronto last month, the first people on scene knew there were occupants inside but couldn't immediately get them out.
Almost four out of five Canadian drivers switch to winter tires when the weather calls for them, according to a new survey.
Digital devices that a Toronto-area police department warns are used in the most common method of stealing cars are for sale online for anyone to buy, a W5 investigation has found.
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
For the second year in a row, the ‘Gift-a-Family’ campaign is hoping to make the holidays happier for children and families in need throughout Barrie.
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
The former treasurer who drained the bank account of a B.C. little league will not be sent to prison.
Federal health officials have confirmed that a B.C. teen who is currently in hospital has Canada's first human case of H5N1 avian flu.
Two B.C. real estate agents have been fined a combined total of more than $200,000 for professional misconduct they committed during the sale of a waterfront property on the Sunshine Coast in 2017.
Removing bike lanes on sections of Bloor Street, Yonge Street, and University Avenue could cost taxpayers at least $48 million.
Three police associations are calling on the federal government to take “immediate action “on bail reform after officers performing a bail compliance check in Toronto’s west end found themselves in the middle of a gun fight between two groups.
The sudden death of a two-year-old gorilla at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has prompted some conservation experts to push for change.
Alberta RCMP say charges have been laid in connection with a human trafficking investigation.
OC Transpo is ending the free ride for 11 and 12-year-olds and will be charging youth and seniors more to board the bus and the O-Train in 2025, as part of a five-per-cent hike in the 2025 City of Ottawa budget.
Ottawa residents are facing a 3.9 per cent property tax increase and a 5 per cent hike in transit fares, as the city of Ottawa "uses a lot of duct tape" to fill a $120 million hole in the 2025 OC Transpo budget.
Ottawa residents will be paying more to board the bus, have the garbage picked up, park on city streets and use recreation facilities in 2025. The 2025 City of Ottawa draft budget includes a 3.9 per cent property tax hike for most homeowners in 2025.
Quebec’s crown prosecutors sent online ticket reseller Billets.ca more than two dozen fines for selling concert tickets at a higher price than the seller authorized.
As a military veteran, Lisa Cyr has fought many battles, but one of the hardest has been with her health. A 3D-printed stent has now helped her turn a page in her life.
The boy stabbed at a north Edmonton McDonald's last Friday is 11 years old.
Police are looking for someone who witnessed a hit-and-run in southeast Edmonton Wednesday morning.
A couple has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a Lyft driver in north central Edmonton.
Health PEI says strong winds are responsible for the disappearance of a “small amount” of paper records.
Andrew Arseneau says he drives Amirault Road almost daily in Dieppe, N.B. But Tuesday night, an unexpected and unmarked row of potholes ended up costing him thousands in damages.
A rock legend is set to hit the stage for his first-ever Winnipeg concert on Wednesday night.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has shuffled his cabinet, adding three fresh faces and creating an Innovation and New Technology department.
The Crown has stayed sex charges against a Roman Catholic priest in Manitoba on the second day of his trial.
CTV News Regina will be airing special coverage of Regina’s municipal election on Wednesday evening beginning at 9:30 p.m.
Urban municipalities across southern Saskatchewan are preparing for their civic elections on November 13.
Regina's municipal election is set for Nov. 13, but residents had the option of voting in advance polls this past weekend.
A Toronto teen has been charged as part of an investigation into Kitchener, Ont.’s first homicide of 2024.
The new managers of The Boathouse in Kitchener’s Victoria Park are excited to get started.
CTV Saskatoon will live stream the upcoming civic election results here on November 13, with an online election special starting around 9:30 p.m.
A private school employee accused of hitting a seven-year-old student in the head with a relay baton had her assault charge dropped on Wednesday in Saskatoon provincial court.
Saskatoon police have made an additional arrest and laid more charges in a murder investigation that began in August.
A northern Ontario couple has been charged in the death of their three-month-old baby girl who was found in September 2022 with no vital signs.
Sexist and abusive attacks on women, like 'your body, my choice' and 'get back to the kitchen,' have surged across social media since Trump’s reelection.
Sudbury firefighters had to use special equipment to extricate a person trapped inside a local school's elevator on Monday.
There will be new choices for city council to consider when the 2025 Municipal Budget Update is debated next week at city hall.
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Davis Schneider and Olympic Gold Medallist Katie Vincent have joined the head table of the 2025 St. Thomas Sports Spectacular presented by Hydro One.
In response to Ontario Provincial Police costs going way up next year, the County of Simcoe is assessing the feasibility of creating a county police service.
A Highway 400 exit ramp in Barrie was closed for nearly 24 hours following reports of a sinkhole.
One Barrie resident was faced with an unexpected surprise after their return home on Tuesday night.
The LaSalle Police Service has recovered a body from the Detroit River.
Convenience stores in Windsor are racking up business more than two months after alcohol sales expanded across Ontario.
A local wheelchair basketball team is looking to overcome its deficit of space.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
Lethbridge police are looking for a woman wanted on outstanding warrants.
The current economic conditions and financial position of the City of Lethbridge will be the focus of a two-day economic and finance standing policy committee (SPC) meeting starting Wednesday.
If you were at the cenotaph Remembrance Day ceremonies in Lethbridge, you may have caught a glimpse of our Dory Rossiter there on crutches.
A victim who tried to intervene as two people stole items from a Sault business Tuesday was threatened with a machete.
A northern Ontario couple has been charged in the death of their three-month-old baby girl who was found in September 2022 with no vital signs.
An experienced winter hiker and their dog were rescued over the weekend by helicopter in northeastern Ontario after being reported missing from Killarney Provincial Park, police say.
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
