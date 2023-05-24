'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll': Tina Turner dies aged 83
Tina Turner, the American-born singer who left a hardscrabble farming community and abusive relationship to become one of the top recording artists of all time, died on Wednesday at the age of 83.
She died peacefully after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, her representative said.
Turner began her career in the 1950s during the early years of rock and roll and evolved into an MTV phenomenon.
UPDATED | 'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
Statistics Canada: New housing data shines light on real estate investors
A new report by Statistics Canada reveals insights into Canada’s real estate investors.
BREAKING | Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties after five-year spat
Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the Canadian ambassador.
Trudeau leaves door open for Independent MP Han Dong to come back to Liberal caucus
Independent MP Han Dong could rejoin the Liberal caucus if he wants to, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
Yukon residents will benefit from B.C.'s plan to send cancer patients to U.S.
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
'Still have a long way to go': Women in Canada do not understand abortion options, survey says
A new poll suggests Canadian women strongly advocate for their right to chose an abortion, but many say they are not knowledgeable on the options available.
Police investigating Quebec daycare worker who allegedly gave children melatonin
Police in Trois-Rivieres, Que. say they have opened a criminal investigation after receiving a complaint that a daycare worker allegedly gave children melatonin without their parents' consent.
Canada has highest household debt level in G7: CMHC deputy chief economist
Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7, making its economy vulnerable to a global economic crisis, according to the country's housing agency.
BREAKING | Human trafficking victims forced to live in cold basement with no running water, Ontario police say
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
3-year-old who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in backyard pool, police say
A three-year-old child who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in a neighbouring backyard pool, police say.
Funeral for mother and child killed in a random stabbing to be held in Edmonton
A funeral is being held today for a mother and her child who were stabbed to death outside an Edmonton school.
Advocates, teacher unions call for free school breakfast, lunch for Ontario students
Advocacy groups, teachers' unions and food banks are calling on the Ontario government to provide a free breakfast and lunch program in schools across the province.
Ron DeSantis set to announce presidential campaign, formalizing Trump rivalry
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, an outspoken cultural conservative long seen as Donald Trump's leading rival for the Republican nomination, is set to launch his 2024 U.S. presidential campaign on Wednesday.
Prosecutors in Guyana mull charges for teen suspect in deadly blaze at girl's dorm
Police in Guyana conferred Wednesday with prosecutors on what charges to bring against the main teenage suspect in this week's fire that destroyed a girl's dormitory at a school, killing 18 students and a young boy.
UN: Sudan conflict displaces over 1.3 million, including some 320K to neighbouring countries
The fighting between Sudan's military and a powerful paramilitary force has displaced more than 1.3 million people, the UN migration agency said Wednesday.
Man who said he was headed to CIA arrested at nearby preschool with AK-47 rifle in car
A Florida man who police say had an AK-47 rifle in his car was arrested outside a northern Virginia preschool after he told officers he was headed to CIA headquarters, police said Wednesday.
WATCH | Quick-thinking dad saves son from drowning in pool
A California firefighter jumped into action to save his one-year-old son from drowning in the family pool.
Suicide bomber hits checkpoint in northwest Pakistan, killing 4 in second attack in as many days
A suicide bomber targeted a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing two soldiers, a policeman and a civilian, security officials said.
Nunavut ends state of emergency as water services restored in Kinngait
The Nunavut government is ending a weeklong state of emergency in Kinngait as water services resume in the hamlet.
-
Virgin Orbit auctions US$36M in remaining assets as company folds
Richard Branson's bankrupt satellite launch firm, Virgin Orbit, on Tuesday revealed that it was closing for good after a US$36.4 million asset sale, including an agreement to sell the bulk of its Long Beach, California, headquarters to small-launch firm Rocket Lab USA Inc.
-
Vancouver astronomer gains access to prestigious James Webb Space Telescope for research
Since the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) launched in December 2021, researchers across North America and Europe have been vying for access to it. It took years and a series of failures for Dr. Jeremy Heyl to get his turn.
-
'Foreseeable' cyberattack on N.L. health network hit majority of province: report
A new report says the cyberattack that temporarily knocked down Newfoundland and Labrador's health-care IT systems in October 2021 was foreseeable and almost inevitable.
Halle Bailey soaks up good vibes for Ariel role in 'Little Mermaid'
As the second Black Disney princess in history, Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel in the new "The Little Mermaid" movie, says she has been moved by videos of Black children and parents delighted by her history-making role.
Blake Shelton prepares to bid farewell to 'The Voice'
After 445 episodes, 23 seasons and 12 years, Blake Shelton is saying goodbye to 'The Voice.'
Facebook owner Meta starts final round of layoffs
Meta Platforms Inc started carrying out the last batch of a three-part round of layoffs on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter, as part of a plan announced in March to eliminate 10,000 roles.
'Next few days': Feds and Stellantis/LG inching closer to finalizing Windsor EV battery plant deal
A deal between Stellantis/LG and the federal government to hammer out incentives to build and operate a 45 Gigawatt EV battery plant facility will be done this week, according to industry insiders.
Scotiabank chief economist says another BoC rate hike is 'required,' but not everyone agrees
Economists are offering differing opinions on whether the Bank of Canada should raise interest rates again after a slight uptick to the annual pace of inflation last month.
Double amputee Everest climber pledges to work for benefit of people with disabilities
The first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Mount Everest returned from the mountain on Tuesday pledging to dedicate the rest of his life to helping people with disabilities.
Sustainable till death do us part, and 45 days beyond; mushroom coffin a last best wish for some
A Dutch intrepid inventor is now "growing" coffins by putting mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms, together with hemp fibre in a special mould that, in a week, turns into what could basically be compared to the looks of an unpainted Egyptian sarcophagus.
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
Class-action lawsuit filed against Quebec Major Junior Hockey League over alleged hazing
Lawyers have filed a request for authorization for a class-action lawsuit against the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), its 18 current teams and the Canadian Hockey League over alleged hazing incidents.
Lakers hoping LeBron James decides to continue career after playoff elimination
The Los Angeles Lakers hope LeBron James will decide to continue his career after he recovers from the difficult end to their season.
Vinicius Junior soccer racism dispute ignites heated off-field debate in Spain
Repeated racist insults against Brazilian soccer star Vinicius Junior have unleashed a heated debate in Spain about tolerance for racism in a society that is becoming rapidly more diverse on and off the field.
Honda to supply engines for Aston Martin starting with 2026 F1 regulations
Honda will return as a factory Formula One supplier in partnership with Aston Martin in 2026 when F1 introduces new engine regulations.
Steer on the run for weeks lassoed, captured on Detroit-area freeway
A team of wranglers -- including one on horseback -- chased down and captured a wayward steer named Lester across several lanes of a Detroit-area freeway.
Cars set on fire in Cardiff as U.K. police face 'large scale disorder' after road crash
Several dozen youths pelted police with objects and set cars and trash bins ablaze in Cardiff in local unrest that erupted after two teenagers died in a road accident, officials said Tuesday.