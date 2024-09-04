Queen guitarist Brian May says he had a 'minor stroke' but can still play

"I'm here to bring you first of all some good news, I think, good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days," he said. "And I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned, happened about a week ago, and what they called it was a minor stroke and all of a sudden, out of the blue, I didn't have any control over this arm."
May said the experience was "a little scary" but praised the "fantastic care" he received from his local hospital in Surrey, southwest of London.
"I really don't want sympathy," he said. "Please don't do that because it will clutter up my inbox and I hate that!"
May and Roger Taylor, the drummer of Queen, have continued to perform since the band's frontman Freddie Mercury died in 1991.
Mario Giddings was supposed to start Grade 11 at Weston Collegiate Institute on Tuesday morning. Instead, those who knew and loved him are mourning his death after the 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Monday evening in the parking lot of a plaza just across the street from a Toronto police station.
On the day that the Ontario Science Centre was abruptly shuttered this summer, a city of Toronto staffer rushed to the building to inspect it – but didn’t mark down any immediate hazards, according to documents obtained by CTV News through a freedom of information request.
A damning report on a deadly London high-rise fire concluded Wednesday that decades of failures by government, regulators and industry turned Grenfell Tower into a 'death trap' where 72 people lost their lives.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pardoned 30 people Wednesday who were serving prison sentences for 'protest-related crimes,' his press service said. It's the third time in three months that the authoritarian leader has pardoned prisoners.
At least 100 villagers were killed in northeastern Nigeria when suspected Boko Haram Islamic extremists opened fire on a market, on worshippers and in people's homes, residents said Wednesday, the latest killings in Africa's longest struggle with militancy.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, one of Ukraine's most recognizable faces on the international stage, submitted his resignation Wednesday ahead of an expected major government reshuffle. Russian strikes, meanwhile, killed seven people in a western Ukraine city, a day after one of the deadliest missile attacks since the war began.
Researchers at the Lawson Health Research Institute and Western University have developed a new tool at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) to detect consciousness in patients who have suffered a severe brain injury.
Reggie Garrett weeps as he speaks about the Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre, which houses the supervised consumption site he uses. It is one of 10 such sites slated for closure after the province announced new rules.
Elon Musk’s satellite-based internet service provider Starlink backtracked Tuesday and said it will comply with a Brazilian Supreme Court justice's order to block the billionaire’s social media platform, X.
Anna Sorokin, the con artist who was convicted of swindling banks, hotels and friends in 2019 after falsely building a reputation as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey, has found her newest venture: 'Dancing With the Stars.'
Members of the Nordstrom family with the help of a Mexican retail group are offering to take the century-old department store private for US$3.76 billion per share cash, months after first expressing interest in a buyout.
Paralympic sprinter Alessandro Ossola may have failed to qualify for the final of the T63 100 metres, but the Italian secured a 'yes' from his ecstatic girlfriend after proposing to her in the stands of the Stade de France after the race.
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HGTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
OC Transpo is saving millions of dollars due to the delayed launch of the new Trillium Line, as testing continues on the north-south line between Bayview Station and Riverside South. The Transit Service Delivery and Rail Operations budget is forecasting an $18 million surplus in 2024, mainly due to the delayed launch of the Trillium Line.
The 2024 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery kicks off on Wednesday, featuring more than $5 million dollars in prizes. The $3.3 million grand prize features the Minto Dream Home, called the Oasis, located in the Manotick neighbourhood of Mahogany.
Quebec Liberal Party leadership candidates who will be leaving their federal posts in the hopes of succeeding Dominique Anglade will have to make a 'profession of faith to Quebec,' believes prospect Charles Milliard.
Those who attended the anticipated Sweet Escape Fest in Regina over Labour Day weekend say the event spiralled into uncertainty on its final night – as security was severely limited and artists took to the stage to say they weren't paid.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares is taking the CRA to court over a dispute as to how a signing bonus from 2018 should be taxed. The ruling could have a chilling effect on how Canadian NHL franchises negotiate with unrestricted free agents.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.