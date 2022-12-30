Queen guitarist Brian May knighted, says honour comes with 'a little bit more clout'

Lead guitarist of the rock band Queen Brian May performs on stage during a concert of the European tour of Queen and Adam Lambert, in Bologna, Italy, Monday, July 11, 2022. . (Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP) Lead guitarist of the rock band Queen Brian May performs on stage during a concert of the European tour of Queen and Adam Lambert, in Bologna, Italy, Monday, July 11, 2022. . (Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social