MIAMI -- Gloria Estefan, one of the biggest stars of the Miami music scene during the 1980s and 1990s, has updated her hit "Get On Your Feet" to raise awareness about how to stem infection from the coronavirus.

Now titled "Put On Your Mask," the Cuban-American singer's message features a video showing Estefan facing up to the daily challenges of life during the pandemic, and urges listeners to wear a cloth mask in public to protect themselves from spreading or contracting the virus, which by Monday had killed more than 10,000 people in the United States.

The video, released Sunday on the 62-year-old star's Instagram account, has been watched more than 80,000 times already.

"I wanted to contribute something that would put a bit of humor into a very serious situation because that's what has helped me get through the toughest moments in my life," Estefan wrote on Instagram. "I hope I make you smile while imparting an important message!"

The singer and her music producer husband, Emilio Estefan, are influential leaders in the Florida business community, owning a number of restaurants and hotels in Miami and other cities.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

HELLO EVERYONE! I’ve been excitedly working on this project all week with my trusty sidekick, @heather_beltran who is quarantined (part time) with me. I wanted to contribute something that would put a bit of humor into a very serious situation because that’s what has helped me get through the toughest moments in my life. I hope I make you smile while imparting an important message! Stay healthy, my people...and to those suffering from this vile plague or those that have lost loved ones, you are in my prayers and thoughts continuously. WE WILL GET THROUGH THIS!! I LOVE YOU! #PutOnYourMask #ShowMeYourMask ✌️����������❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ BIG thanks to @jeannebeanie for the FABULOUS masks she made me which you can find on her on IG @endorascloset and on Etsy at Endoras Closet Shop The gorgeous fabrics are from @alexanderhenryfabrics @theghastlies @philophillip And thank you as well to our wonderful sound engineer, @juanarreguin_ who sweetened this mix remotely! ���������������� HOLA MI GENTE! He estado ansiosamente trabajando en este proyecto toda la semana con mi asistente, @heather_beltran que está en cuarentena conmigo. Quería contribuir algo que inyectara un poco de humor a una situación muy seria que es como he logrado rebasar los retos más grandes de mi vida. Ojalá que logre hacerlos sonreír mientras comparto un mensaje muy importante. Manténganse saludables, mi gente! Y para aquellos sufriendo con esta horrible plaga o aquellos que han perdido seres queridos quiero que sepan que están en mis pensamientos y oraciones constantemente! FUERZA Y PACIENCIA! LOS QUIERO MUCHO!! ❤️��❤️��❤️��❤️��

