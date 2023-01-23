'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' shows what a panic attack can feel like. Here's why that's important

This image released by DreamWorks Animation shows the characters Perrito, voiced by Harvey Guillen, left, and Puss in Boots, voiced by Antonio Banderas, from the animated film 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' by director Joel Crawford. (DreamWorks Animation via AP) This image released by DreamWorks Animation shows the characters Perrito, voiced by Harvey Guillen, left, and Puss in Boots, voiced by Antonio Banderas, from the animated film 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' by director Joel Crawford. (DreamWorks Animation via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Everything Everywhere' tops Oscar nominations with 11

The multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie hit 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' led nominations to the 95th Academy Awards as Hollywood heaped honours on big-screen spectacles like 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water' a year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social