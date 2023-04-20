Prosecutors plan to dismiss charges against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting, his attorney tells CNN

Prosecutors in the "Rust" fatal shooting case plan to file a notice to dismiss involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin, his attorney, Luke Nikas, tells CNN.

CNN has contacted the special prosecutor in the Santa Fe, New Mexico case for comment.

Halyna Hutchins, the film's cinematographer, was struck and killed by a live round of ammunition fired from a prop gun being held by Baldwin, while rehearsing a scene on the set of "Rust" in 2021. Baldin has pleaded not guilty.