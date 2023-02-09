Proposed U.S. visa fee increase could make tours unaffordable for Canadian musicians

People travel to the United States of America at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette) People travel to the United States of America at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94

Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of 'Walk on By,' 'Do You Know the Way to San Jose' and dozens of other hits, has died at 94. Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday.

U.S. says Chinese military behind vast aerial spy balloon

China's balloon that crossed the United States was equipped to collect intelligence signals and was part of a huge, military-linked aerial spy program that targeted more than 40 countries, the Biden administration said Thursday, outlining the scope and capabilities of the huge balloon that captivated the country's attention before being shot down.

Canada

World

  • Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake rises, hope fades

    Rescuers pulled more survivors from beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings Thursday, but hopes were starting to fade of finding many more people alive more than three days after a catastrophic earthquake and series of aftershocks hit Turkiye and Syria, killing more than 16,000.

    A woman mourns the loss of her mother, as her body transferring to Syria, from the Turkish crossing point of Cilvegozu, in Reyhanli, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Rescuers pulled more survivors from beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings Thursday, but hopes were starting to fade of finding many more people alive more than three days after a catastrophic earthquake and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

  • U.S. says Chinese military behind vast aerial spy balloon

    China's balloon that crossed the United States was equipped to collect intelligence signals and was part of a huge, military-linked aerial spy program that targeted more than 40 countries, the Biden administration said Thursday, outlining the scope and capabilities of the huge balloon that captivated the country's attention before being shot down.

  • China says U.S. 'overreacted' by shooting down balloon

    China on Thursday said U.S. accusations that a downed Chinese balloon was part of an extensive surveillance program amount to 'information warfare against China.' China's defence minister refused to take a phone call from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss the balloon issue on Saturday, the Pentagon said.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

  • Madonna hits back at ageist criticism after Grammy Awards appearance

    Madonna has spoken out against criticism of her appearance after presenting at the Grammy Awards Sunday night. In her latest Instagram post, the multi-award-winning singer lamented being "caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in," after a close-up photo of her face went viral online and sparked a torrent of negative comments.

    Madonna at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on Feb. 5, 2023. (Chris Pizzello / AP)

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social