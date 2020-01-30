LONDON -- A pro-Brexit comedian is on a quest to top the U.K.’s music charts in an attempt to frustrate those who want the United Kingdom to remain in the European Union.

Dominic Frisby is campaigning to get his song “17 Million F***-Offs” to the top of the charts, while those in favour of the staying in the EU make the push for Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” which is the anthem of the EU.

“I don't think I'm going to win,” Frisby told CTV Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme. “It's little old me against a European colossus. It's just like Brexit.”

As of Thursday evening, Dutch violinist Andre Rieu’s version of Ode to Joy sat in the top spot of the Amazon’s U.K. music charts, while versions of Frisby’s song sit second and third.

On iTunes, Rieu’s song is second behind "Blinding Lights" from Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd. Frisby’s song is fourth.

Frisby told LaFlamme that he supports Brexit because "I'm Libertarian in my politics and we're removing a layer of government.”

“The less government you have in your life, the better your life.”