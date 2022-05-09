Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share photo of daughter for the first time after '100 plus days' in NICU

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have publicly shared a photo of their daughter for the first time, while revealing that their baby hlspent more than three months in the neonatal ICU.

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," the couple wrote on their Instagram accounts on Sunday.

Chopra and Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy back in January. The couple thanked the doctors, nurses and specialists at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego and Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

"Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you," they said.

Sunday was also the first Mother's Day that the 'The Matrix Resurrections' actor had celebrated as a mother. The Jonas Brother singer added a special Mother's Day wish for his wife.

"Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you," Jonas said. "You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you."