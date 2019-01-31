Private jet carrying comedian Russell Peters makes emergency landing in N.C.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 10:32AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 31, 2019 1:07PM EST
MORRISVILLE, N.C. -- A private jet carrying Canadian comedian and actor Russell Peters, who had just performed in North Carolina, had to make an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
News outlets cite an Instagram post from Peters, who says the plane suffered a flat tire while taking off late Wednesday night. He says the pilot made the announcement 30 minutes into a flight to Texas on the way back to Los Angeles.
The pilot burned off some fuel before making a bumpy landing at 1:30 a.m. Peters says no one was hurt.
RDU officials say there were seven people on board. Peters and his crew were able to take a later commercial flight.
Peters had made a stop on his "Deported World Tour" at the Durham Performing Arts Center on Wednesday.
Good news everyone... The crew and I are ok! Blew out a tire whilst taking off... had to burn fuel and circle back to the Raleigh airport... shit got scary but all is well... check out my stories and live archive to see what was happening...���� #PrivateJet #NotMine #GonnaBeTiredAF #GuessItsNotMyTimeYet
Canadian comedian Russell Peters was on a private jet when it’s right main gear tire blew on departure from Raleigh-Durham. He says “Good news everyone... The crew and I are ok! Blew out a tire whilst taking off... had to burn fuel and circle back... got scary but all is well” pic.twitter.com/ISP1clu2cS— Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) January 31, 2019