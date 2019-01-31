Private jet carrying comedian Russell Peters makes emergency landing
Russell Peters is pictured in Toronto on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Russell Peters is showing a new side of himself. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 10:32AM EST
MORRISVILLE, N.C. - A private jet carrying a comedian who had just performed in North Carolina had to make an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
News outlets cite an Instagram post from Canadian comedian and actor Russell Peters, who says the plane suffered a flat tire while taking off late Wednesday night. He says the pilot made the announcement 30 minutes into a flight to Texas on the way back to Los Angeles.
The pilot burned off some fuel before making a bumpy landing at 1:30 a.m. Peters says no one was hurt.
RDU officials say there were seven people on board. Peters and his crew were able to take a later commercial flight.
Peters had made a stop on his "Deported World Tour" at the Durham Performing Arts Center on Wednesday.
Good news everyone... The crew and I are ok! Blew out a tire whilst taking off... had to burn fuel and circle back to the Raleigh airport... shit got scary but all is well... check out my stories and live archive to see what was happening...���� #PrivateJet #NotMine #GonnaBeTiredAF #GuessItsNotMyTimeYet