Princess of Wales, Snoop Dogg and a bearded Prince William team up for Olympics video

    A group of U.K. celebrities, including a newly-bearded Prince William offered their congratulations to Team Great Britain for their performance at the Olympics in Paris, France.

    In a video posted on the X (formerly Twitter) account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, rapper and Olympics correspondent Snoop Dogg opened the well wishes.

    “From all of us watching at home, congratulations to team GB,” Catherine, Princess of Wales, who is often known as Kate, said.

    “Well done on all you’ve achieved,” Prince William added. “You’ve been an inspiration to us all.”

    Other celebs, including soccer legend David Beckham and TV presenter Emma Willis, joined athletes and others also offered their praise.

    The post on X reads: “Well done @TeamGB , what an incredible journey!” Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud! Here’s to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer.”

    Prince William’s bearded look stirred almost as much excitement as the wins, appearing along with Kate, who has made a few public appearances since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March.

    Athletes from Great Britain won 65 medals at the summer Olympics held in Paris.

