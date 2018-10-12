

CTVNews.ca Staff





Princess Eugenie married her sweetheart Jack Brooksbank on Friday surrounded by plenty of celebrity well-wishers and even a few surprises.

Some of the 850 guests included supermodel Naomi Campbell, singer James Blunt and actresses Liv Tyler and Demi Moore.

Queen Elizabeth, 92, and Prince Philip, 97, saw the royal couple make their vows in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, with The Queen wearing a peach and blue lamé dress underneath an ice blue cashmere coat with gold and diamond buttons.

During the ceremony, they sat next to their son, Prince Charles whose wife was notably missing from the royal nuptials.

The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Bowles, was reportedly in Scotland carrying out a number of events with school-age children that Friday.

The bride’s mother, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, was visibly excited as she exited her vehicle, wearing a bright green dress from a local Windsor clothing company, Emma Louise Design. But it was her winged hat that stole the show.

It even sparked memes online with some comparing it to the Wonder Woman symbol and the golden snitch from the Harry Potter book series.

Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Catherine Middleton and their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George all made an appearance on Friday as well.

Also in attendance were Princess Anne and her daughter, Olympian Zara Tindall and her son-in-law, Mike Tindall.

This isn’t the first time a royal wedding has taken place at Windsor Castle this year. Princess Eugenie’s cousin, Prince Harry married actress Meghan Markle there on May 19, when the two officially became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple made an appearance at the royal wedding Friday as well.

One of the guests in the spotlight was actress Cara Delevingne who many were praising online for opting out of a formal gown and instead, rocking a suit and top hat.

Guests who also made their way into the chapel included singer Ellie Goulding and actor-comedian Stephen Fry who was joined by his husband, Elliot Spencer.

Supermodel Kate Moss was also invited and entered into the chapel with her teenage daughter, Lila Moss.

Also making the guest list were two of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas.