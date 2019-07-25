The estate of the late singer Prince has released an animated music video to the hit “Holly Rock” on the star’s official YouTube channel.

“The basic tracking for ‘Holly Rock’ took place at Sunset Sound studios in Los Angeles at the end of April 1985,” the video description reads. “The very same week that Prince also recorded “Kiss” for his own Parade album.”

The video flits between Prince’s most iconic eras and looks, while a moving reel in a comic-strip style plays an animated imagining of a Prince performance.

“Holly Rock” is one of the 15 tracks on the new album called “Originals,” a collection of Prince’s versions of the hit songs he gave to other artists, according to the video description.

The album is available online via the official Prince store.