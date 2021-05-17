TORONTO -- Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have released a trailer for their new mental health streaming series entitled “The Me You Can’t See.”

“All over the world, people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain,” Winfrey says in the trailer’s opening sequence.

“To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness,” Prince Harry states. “In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.” The trailer features a clip of a young Prince Harry at his mother Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex makes a cameo appearance in the trailer as well, smiling over Harry’s shoulder.

The trailer shows glimpses of special guests interviewees like Lady Gaga and Glenn Close speaking about their own experiences.

“I don’t tell this story for my own self-service,” Lady Gaga says. “I’ve been through it and people need help.”

The series is slated to stream on Apple TV on May 21.