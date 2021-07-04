Prince Charles has revealed some of his favourite songs -- including one song that would give him "an irresistible urge to get up and dance."

The Three Degrees, Diana Ross and Edith Piaf all made the cut as part of the prince's list, which he shared as part of an hour-long show on hospital radio to thank health-care staff and volunteers for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the PA news agency.

Speaking on the show, which is called Music & Memories With HRH The Prince Of Wales and will be broadcast at 12 p.m. local time, the heir to the British throne spoke of how he has been "profoundly impressed by the dedication shown by our wonderful NHS [National Health Service] staff and volunteers right across the country." He thanked them for their "sheer resilience and indomitable spirit" in "this most testing of times."

Charles discussed some of his favorite songs from throughout his life, including "Givin' Up, Givin' In," which The Three Degrees performed at his 30th birthday, and which "long ago, used to provide me with an irresistible urge to get up and dance."

The list includes:

"Givin' Up, Givin' In" - The Three Degrees

"Don't Rain On My Parade" - Barbra Streisand

"La Vie En Rose" - Edith Piaf

"Upside Down" - Diana Ross

"The Voice" - Eimear Quinn

"The Click Song" - Miriam Makeba

"You're A Lady" - Peter Skellern

"La Mer" - Charles Trenet

"Bennachie" - Old Blind Dogs

"Lulu's Back In Town" - Dick Powell

"They Can't Take That Away From Me" - Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

"Tros Y Garreg/Crossing the Stone" - Catrin Finch

"Tydi a Roddaist" - Bryn Terfel

As well as being broadcast across 180 member stations of the Hospital Broadcasting Association, a Spotify playlist featuring the full list of tracks will be shared by Clarence House on social media.