Previously unseen photos of Prince William with his mother Diana visiting homeless charity released

Prince William has opened up about how a powerful childhood experience with his brother and late mother helped shape his work in combatting homelessness.

In the Prince of Wales’ forthcoming documentary, “Prince William: We Can End Homelessness,” the 42-year-old heir to the British throne recalls visiting The Passage, a British charity for the homeless, alongside his late mother, Diana. William first visited the charity when he was 11.

Diana, Princess of Wales and her son Prince William visit The Passage, London charity which supports people living on the street on December 14, 1993 in this handout image. (The Passage via Reuters via CNN Newsource)

“My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there,” William says in a newly released clip from the two-part documentary.

“I’d never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious as to what to expect.”

He describes how Diana relieved any nerves by “having a laugh and joking with everyone.”

“I remember at the time kind of thinking, ‘Well, if everyone’s not got a home, they’re all going to be really sad.’ But it was incredible how happy an environment it was,” William continued.

“I remember having some good conversations just playing chess and chatting. That’s when it dawned on me that there are other people out there who don’t have the same life as you do.”

Diana, Princess of Wales introduced her son, pictured here on December 14, 1993, to the issue of homelessness by taking him to The Passage when he was 11. (The Passage via Reuters via CNN Newsource)

Filmed over a year, the documentary follows the initial stages of William’s Homewards initiative. Founded by the prince and his Royal Foundation in June 2023, Homewards is a five-year program in six flagship locations around the UK that he hopes will demonstrate it is possible to end homelessness.

The series, directed by BAFTA winner Leo Burley, features stories of those currently facing homelessness or who have experienced it.

The prince has long campaigned against homelessness. Speaking at an awards ceremony for the Centrepoint homelessness charity earlier this month, the prince said homelessness is”a complex societal issue” but that he “passionately” believes it can be eradicated.

“Achieving this will require a movement that creates systemic change. A change that focuses on prevention rather than management. And one that ensures all young people have truly affordable options to live and thrive independently,” he said on October 16.

In the forthcoming documentary, he also addresses criticism over whether he is the right man to tackle the issue given his privileged upbringing.

Prince William, seen here playing chess during a visit to The Passage on June 14, 1993, has been royal patron of the organization since 2019. (The Passage via Reuters via CNN Newsource)

“I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need, and I see that as part of my role. Why else would I be here if I’m not using this role properly to influence and help people where I can,” he said in another clip from the documentary released last week.

The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales says Homewards will “deliver and demonstrate innovative solutions that prevent and end homelessness, creating tried and tested models that can be scaled.”

The first episode of the documentary will air on ITV at 9 p.m. local time on Wednesday 30th October. The second episode will air at the same time the following day.